Redmi 8 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price in India, Specifications

Redmi 8 will reportedly feature dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 07:00 IST
Redmi 8A will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, as per leaked renders

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 will reportedly come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is tipped to sport a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch
  • The upcoming phone will feature a 13-megapixel main rear camera

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 8 – the successor to the Redmi 7 – today in India. The Redmi 8 is tipped to come equipped with dual rear cameras, and as per leaked renders, the phone will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The upcoming entry-level Redmi phone will feature a waterdrop notch on the front and was recently spotted on the Google Play console as well, revealing some of its key specifications ahead of its official launch. With today's launch, Xiaomi is clearly accelerating the pace at which it launches new smartphones, with the Redmi 8A, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8 Pro all having succeeded their predecessors that were launched the same year.

Redmi 8 live stream details, price in India (expected)

Redmi 8 launch event starts at 11am IST on Wednesday. The event will be live streamed on YouTube, and you can catch it below. As for the Redmi 8 price in India, it can be expected to fall somewhere around Rs. 7,999, similar to the Redmi 7's asking price at launch back in April.

Redmi 8 specifications (expected)

The Redmi 8 will reportedly run MIUI 10.0.1.3 based on Android 9 Pie. The entry-level phone is tipped to come in four different colour options - Ash, Blue, Green, and Red. The Redmi 8 is also rumoured to feature a plastic build and will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor.

However, the latter appears to be a mistake as the Redmi 7 comes equipped with a Snapdragon 6xx series processor, so it makes little sense for Xiaomi to equip its successor with a less powerful Snapdragon 4xx series processor. The Redmi 8 will reportedly feature a 6.21-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 320ppi pixel density.

It will sport a 12-megapixel primary snapper and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Redmi 8 is tipped to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery as per the phone's TENAA listing. The Redmi phone will come in three memory configurations - 2GB + 16GB, 3GB + 32GB, and 4GB + 64GB. The built-in storage of the phone will be expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Redmi 8 is tipped to measure 156.3x75.4x9.4mm and will weigh 190 grams.

