Redmi 8 Will Be Offered in Three Colour Options: Live Updates

Redmi 8 features a dual rear camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary shooter.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 11:24 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 438 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 sports a 6.22-inch HD+ screen
  • It runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top
  • Xiaomi has added a USB Type-C on the Redmi 8

Redmi 8 launch show began with Xiaomi India's Anuj Sharma on the stage. He started by talking about the company's Diwali with Mi sale that concluded last week. During the sale, Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices, Sharma revealed. Out of these 5.3 million devices, 3.8 million were smartphones. Sharma then moved on the Redmi 8, which is being unveiled today. 

According to Sharma, Redmi 8 comes with a dual camera setup on the back, aided by artificial intelligence. The setup houses a 12-megapixel main camera with 1.4 micro pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, and Sony IMX363 image sensor. The secondary shooter is a 2-megapixel depth sensor to help with the portraits. Other camera features include AI Scene Detection and Google Lens support. There is an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera on the front as well. 

Among other specifications, Redmi 8 packs a rear fingerprint sensor as well as a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Sharma claims that Redmi 8 comes with several AI battery enhancements to provide excellent battery life. You will also get USB Type-C port. The company is bundling a 10W charger in the box. 

On the design front, Redmi 8 sports Xiaomi's Aura Mirror design and will be offered in Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, and Onyx Black colours. 

Sharma revealed that Redmi 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage. Additionally, there is dual-SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot (upto 512GB) in the Redmi 8.   

As always, we will bring you live updates from the Redmi 8 launch right here. We have also embedded the livestream below.

 

Redmi 8 price in India (expected)

Redmi 8 price in India is yet to be revealed, however, thanks to Ukrainian pricing of the phone, we have some idea of what to expect. It is quite possible that India price will be lower than the Ukraine pricing of the phone. Redmi 8 price has been set at UAH 3,999 (roughly Rs. 11,480) for the 3GB + 32GB version and at UAH 4,499 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Further reading: Redmi 8, Redmi 8 specifications, Redmi 8 price in India, Xiaomi
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
