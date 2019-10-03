Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Specifications Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console

Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Specifications Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console

Redmi 8 is listed to pack a 3GB RAM, and be powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC.

By | Updated: 3 October 2019 13:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Specifications Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mi India

Redmi 8 is expected to sport dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • Teaser suggests better battery and camera on the Redmi 8
  • Redmi 8 is expected to sport a HD+ display with 320ppi pixel density
  • It is tipped to sport a waterdrop-style notch

Redmi 8 is set to launch in India on October 9. India chief Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that the phone will launch in India next week, and the teaser says that the phone will be a champion in battery. It is also teased to pack a battery more than 4,000mAh capacity, and the teaser also suggests a better camera on the Redmi 8. Separately, the phone has also been spotted on Google Play console revealing key specifications as well. Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 8A in India, and now it is gearing up to launch the Redmi 8.

In his latest tweet, Jain confirms that the Redmi 8 will launch in India on October 9. The teaser photo shows the figure 8 with camera sensors inside it, indicating at a dual camera setup on the phone. The Redmi 8 teaser also suggests that the phone will have a better battery. To recall, the smartphone was seen in Jain's hand at the end of the Redmi 8A launch live stream, and a dual rear camera setup was visible.

redmi 8 mkj youtube Redmi 8

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Xiaomi India

The Redmi 8 has also been allegedly spotted on Google Play console, and it is listed to pack 3GB RAM, and be powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU. It will have a HD+ (720x1520 pixel) resolution display with 320ppi density. This listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles.

Recent render leak suggests that the new Redmi phone will have a waterdrop-style display notch, and a capsule-shaped camera setup with two sensors. The back panel of the phone also appears to have a traditional fingerprint sensor and the Redmi branding.

On the specifications front, the Redmi 8 is also expected to run Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top and come in four different colour options, namely Ash, Blue, Green, and Red.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 8, Redmi 8 Launch, Redmi 8 Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Google Pixel 4 Leak Videos Show Motion Sense Gestures in Action, Dual Exposure Feature Tipped
WhatsApp Bug Could Have Allowed Hackers to Steal Files, Messages With GIFs: Report
Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Specifications Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  2. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch May Be in Mid-October
  4. Microsoft Showcases Surface Duo With Two 5.6-Inch Screens, Android
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  6. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  7. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  8. OnePlus TV Gets First Software Update With Various Optimisations
  9. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  10. 55-inch 4K HDR TV Available at Rs. 5,555 via Amazon Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Andromeda Galaxy, on Collision Course With the Milky Way, Has a Cannibalistic History: Researchers
  2. Samsung Galaxy Fold’s Durability Tested in New Video
  3. AirPods With Noise Cancellation May Be Incoming, iOS 13.2 Beta Tips
  4. OnePlus TV Receives Its First Software Update Since Launch; Optimises DLNA Music Cast Performance, HDR Content
  5. Google Pixel 4 Leak Videos Show Motion Sense Gestures in Action, Dual Exposure Feature Tipped
  6. WhatsApp Bug Could Have Allowed Hackers to Steal Files, Messages With GIFs: Report
  7. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Specifications Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console
  8. Drive: Netflix Sets November Release Date, Song ‘Makhna’ Out
  9. WhatsApp Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature: Report
  10. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Users Can Experience Deep Fusion Through iOS 13.2 Beta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.