Technology News
loading

Redmi 8 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report

Redmi 8 Android 10 update is a whopping 2GB in size and updates the Android security patch to June 2020.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 June 2020 15:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 8 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report

Redmi 8 has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 users in China reportedly start receiving Android 10
  • It is 2GB in size and updates Android security patch to June 2020
  • Redmi 8 was launched in October last year with Android 9

Redmi 8 seems like Xiaomi's latest phone to receive Android 10 with an over-the-air (OTA) update. According to a report, Redmi 8 users in China have got MIUI 11 version V11.0.1.0.QCNCNXM based on Android 10, which also means that MIUI 12 is yet to reach Redmi 8 smartphones. To recall, the Redmi 8 launched back in October of last year with Android 9 Pie and in about eight months has received Android 10. Along with new features, the Android security patch has reportedly also been updated to June 2020.

As per a report by Adimorahblog, Redmi 8 users in China have started receiving Android 10 via an OTA update. The latest build number is MIUI 11.0.1.0.QCNCNXM and the update is 2GB in size. It brings all the Android 10 features and improvements along with upgrading the security patch to June 2020. The changelog shared by the publication states that some third-party applications can cause compatibility issues as they might not have been adapted to Android 10. As is true with all system updates, it advises users to take a backup before they update their Redmi 8.

As of now, Xiaomi has not shared when the update will reach Redmi 8 users globally. It usually takes a few weeks after the update is first released in the home country for it to reach other regions. We've reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on reports of Android 10 update rollout for the Redmi 8, and will update this space when we hear back.

To recall, the Redmi 8 first received MIUI 11 back in March in India with stable ROM V11.0.7.0. At the time, it was running Android 9. The Redmi 8 launched in October and has now finally received Android 10, with Android 11 possibly coming as well in subsequent updates.

Looking at the recent updates being pushed out to Xiaomi phones, the company is busy with bringing MIUI 12 to more phones, but thankfully, phones that have not been updated to Android 10 are not being left out. The Redmi 8 is due to get its MIUI 12 update in the third-wave of rollouts, the company had specified for the China ROM at the time of revealing the roadmap.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi 8

Redmi 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • USB Type-C port, wireless FM radio
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Poor camera quality in low light
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8 review
Display 6.22-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi 8, Redmi 8 Android 10, Android, MIUI 11
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Stymies Media Companies From Chipping Away at Its Data Dominance
Dil Bechara, The Umbrella Academy, and More: July 2020 Guide to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video

Related Stories

Redmi 8 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Are India’s Biggest TikTok Competitors Saying About the App Ban?
  2. TikTok Goes Completely Offline in India, App Shows Network Error
  3. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Lite to Be Available for Limited Pre-Orders Tomorrow
  4. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  5. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  6. Here Are the Apps You Can Use Instead of TikTok, Camscanner or UC Browser
  7. Redmi K20 Users Start Receiving MIUI 12 Stable Update in India
  8. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  9. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  10. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Announced Officially, Pricing Teased to Be Under $500
  2. Jio Fiber Offering Two Days of Free Calls, Data to Select Users for Recent Disruptions
  3. BLM Pride Flag and Pride Fist Are Amongst the Most Searched Terms for June on Google
  4. NITI Aayog CEO Says Apps Should Adhere to India's Data Integrity, Privacy, Sovereignty, and Transparency
  5. NoBroker, MyGate File FIR Complaints Against Each Other for Stealing Customer Data
  6. Google Photos App Gets Revamped Interface With Simplified Design and Map View
  7. TikTok Goes Completely Offline in India, Says ‘It’s Complying With Government Directive’
  8. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Lite Pre-Orders Teased by Company Ahead of Reveal
  9. India's Chinese App Ban Seen Jolting $1 Billion Expansion of TikTok Parent ByteDance
  10. Redmi 7A Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com