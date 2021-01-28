Technology News
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A MIUI 12 Update Starts Rolling Out in India, Xiaomi Confirms

MIUI 12 update for the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A has started rolling out in a phased manner.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 January 2021 14:30 IST
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A MIUI 12 Update Starts Rolling Out in India, Xiaomi Confirms

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A have received the January 2021 Android security patch alongside MIUI 12

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 users have received MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCNINXM
  • The MIUI 12 update brings new animation effects
  • Redmi 8A has got software version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCPINXM

Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A have started getting MIUI 12 update in India, Xiaomi has confirmed. The new update brings MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCNINXM to Redmi 8, while Redmi 8A is receiving MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCPINXM. Xiaomi has brought several interface-level changes to both phones through the latest software version. However, the update doesn't make any changes to the operating system version as Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A still run on Android 10. Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A previously received MIUI 12 in a few markets outside India.

The MIUI 12 update for Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A has started rolling out in India in a phased manner, Xiaomi has confirmed to Gadgets 360. Multiple users have reported the arrival of the latest update on social media.

As per the screenshots shared by some users on Twitter, the MIUI 12 update for Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A comes along with the January 2021 Android security patch. The update also brings new animation effects and fixes the home screen from flashing after unlocking. There is also access to the Control Center by swiping down from the top-right section of the screen.

miui 12 redmi 8 8a update screenshots image twitter technoankit1 MIUI 12 Redmi 8 Redmi 8A

Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A have received MIUI 12 update along with a list of interface-level changes
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TechnoAnkit1

 

The MIUI 12 update also optimises the Dark mode on Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A and improves the Control Center layout in landscape view. You'll also notice improvements to the status bar and notifications shade, with new animations.

Last month, the MIUI 12 update arrived for Redmi 8 in global markets. The same update also reached Redmi 8A in some regions a couple of weeks back.

Redmi 8 was launched in India in October 2019, while Redmi 8A debuted a month early — in September. Both phones were launched with MIUI 10 and received an update to MIUI 11 in June last year.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, MIUI 12, MIUI, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi 11 Pro Tipped Again to Support 120x Zoom, Unofficial Render Shows Rear Camera Setup

