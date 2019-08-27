Technology News
  • Redmi 7A Starts Receiving MIUI V10.2.7.0 Update With AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, More in India

Redmi 7A Starts Receiving MIUI V10.2.7.0 Update With AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, More in India

Redmi 7A update also brings July Android Security patch and security enhancements.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 14:05 IST
Redmi 7A Starts Receiving MIUI V10.2.7.0 Update With AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, More in India

Redmi 7A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999

Highlights
  • Redmi 7A MIUI 10 update is rolling out over-the-air
  • The update packs camera portrait mode
  • It carries the version number MIUI V10.2.7.0.PCMINXM

Redmi 7A is receiving a new software update in India, Xiaomi has announced. The update carries the version number MIUI V10.2.7.0.PCMINXM and is currently rolling out over-the-air (OTA) for Redmi 7A owners. As MIUI updates are released in batches, it might take a few days to show up for all Redmi 7A units. To recall, Redmi 7 was launched in the country in July this year and retails starting at Rs. 5,999. It can be purchased via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi partners physical retailers.

As per the official changelog, the Redmi 7A MIUI v10.2.7.0 update includes system security improvements and July Android Security Patch. Additionally, an official post on Mi Community website has revealed that the update also brings Camera Portrait Mode and AI Scene Detection.

“AI algorithm can now blur the background and have the beautiful bokeh on your portrait shots on Redmi 7A, for the front and rear camera,” Mi team writes a blog post explaining the portrait mode.

“Redmi 7A now supports AI scene detection which helps you to get the best images every time, no matter what you are clicking. AI scene detection is now available on Redmi 7A with 33 scene categories, including 6 India specific,” the team added about the AI scene detection.

When the new update is available for your Redmi 7A smartphone, an OTA update notification will appear on your phone. If you don't want to wait for the notification, you can head over to Settings > About phone > System Update to manually look for the update.

Xiaomi has also published the Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM, based on the latest MIUI 10 version, on Mi community for manually installing the update. The adventurous Redmi 7A owners who have experience manually installing the software update can flash these update files.

  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Two-year warranty
  • Bad
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7A review
