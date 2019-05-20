A smartphone believed to be Redmi 7A was first spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's website last week, but the listings then revealed little about the phone. However, the regulator has now updated those listings to reveal full specifications of the phone, hinting at an imminent launch. The Redmi 7A listings reveal that the phone will pack a 3,900mAh battery, a 5.45-inch display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone is additionally listed to run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10, and the photos suggest top and bottom bezels surrounding the display.

The updated TENAA listings for Redmi M1903C3EE and Redmi M1903C3EC reveal that the phone supports dual-SIM slots and runs on Android Pie-based MIUI 10. The phone is listed to feature a 5.45-inch (720x1440 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 1.4GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM, 3GB RAM, and 4GB RAM options. The phone will be offered in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options.

As for optics, the Redmi 7A is said to be equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor at the back, and an 8-megapixel sensor up front. The phone is also listed to include a 3,900mAh battery, measure 146.30x70.41x9.55mm, and weigh 150 grams. Among other specifications, the TENAA listings reveal the presence of dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and more. The phone does not support Face Unlock, neither does it include a fingerprint sensor.

The photos attached to the listing suggests that the Redmi 7A will not feature a display notch or hole-punch camera, as is the trend these days, and will instead come with normal top and bottom bezels like the yesteryears, with a single front shooter. There's no word on when the Redmi 7A will launch, but now that it has arrived on TENAA, an official launch is imminent.