Technology News

Redmi 7A Full Specifications Revealed in TENAA Listings, Expected to Launch Soon

Redmi 7A is listed to pack a 3,900mAh battery

By | Updated: 20 May 2019 16:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7A Full Specifications Revealed in TENAA Listings, Expected to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: TENAA

Redmi 7A is expected to be launched soon

Highlights
  • Redmi 7A TENAA listings have been updated to reveal full specs
  • It is listed to pack a 3,900mAh battery, up to 4GB RAM
  • Redmi 7A is listed to sport a 5.45-inch display with traditional bezels

A smartphone believed to be Redmi 7A was first spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's website last week, but the listings then revealed little about the phone. However, the regulator has now updated those listings to reveal full specifications of the phone, hinting at an imminent launch. The Redmi 7A listings reveal that the phone will pack a 3,900mAh battery, a 5.45-inch display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone is additionally listed to run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10, and the photos suggest top and bottom bezels surrounding the display.

The updated TENAA listings for Redmi M1903C3EE and Redmi M1903C3EC reveal that the phone supports dual-SIM slots and runs on Android Pie-based MIUI 10. The phone is listed to feature a 5.45-inch (720x1440 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 1.4GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM, 3GB RAM, and 4GB RAM options. The phone will be offered in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options.

As for optics, the Redmi 7A is said to be equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor at the back, and an 8-megapixel sensor up front. The phone is also listed to include a 3,900mAh battery, measure 146.30x70.41x9.55mm, and weigh 150 grams. Among other specifications, the TENAA listings reveal the presence of dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and more. The phone does not support Face Unlock, neither does it include a fingerprint sensor.

The photos attached to the listing suggests that the Redmi 7A will not feature a display notch or hole-punch camera, as is the trend these days, and will instead come with normal top and bottom bezels like the yesteryears, with a single front shooter. There's no word on when the Redmi 7A will launch, but now that it has arrived on TENAA, an official launch is imminent.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 7A, Redmi 7A PRice in India, Redmi 7A Specifications, Redmi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Google Says Its Services on Huawei Phones Will Still Function; Chinese Tech Giant Promises Continued Support
Redmi 7A Full Specifications Revealed in TENAA Listings, Expected to Launch Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Launch Today: Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  3. Redmi Note 7S with 48-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  4. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  5. Google Said to Suspend Some Business With Huawei After Trump Blacklist
  6. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  7. The Best Deals You Can Grab on the Last Day of Flipkart's Big Sale
  8. 'Boycott Apple' Movement Grows in China as US Goes After Huawei: Report
  9. Redmi Note 7S With 6.3-Inch Display Launched at Rs. 10,999: Highlights
  10. Redmi K20 With 48-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on May 28
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.