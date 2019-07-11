Technology News
loading

Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India Next on July 18: Check Price, Offers

Redmi 7A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999.

By | Updated: 11 July 2019 16:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India Next on July 18: Check Price, Offers

Redmi 7A is set to come in "more quantities" through its next sale round in India

Highlights
  • Redmi 7A stock sold out in first sale round on Thursday
  • Xiaomi India chief claims an increase in production to meet the demand
  • Redmi 7A was launched in India last week

Redmi 7A is set to go on sale in India again on July 18, Xiaomi has revealed. The Redmi 7A went on sale for the first time earlier on Thursday, but as expected, the handset went out of stock within seconds. However, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has now equivocally claimed that the company is set to bring "more quantity" of the Redmi 7A on its second sale round. The Chinese company launched the Redmi 7A in the country last week.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed the total number of Redmi 7A units it sold through the first sale that took place at 12pm (noon) on Thursday. But Jain through a tweet posted just minutes after first sale round claimed that the company is further increasing its production and bringing more quantity of the Redmi 7A through its next sale that is scheduled for July 18.

Similar to the first sale round, the next Redmi 7A sale in India will take place through Flipkart and Mi.com.

 

Redmi 7A price in India, sale offers

The Redmi 7A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 32GB storage option is priced at Rs. 6,199. The phone comes in three colour variants, namely Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold.

To attract customers, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 200 discount on both Redmi 7A variants in India for the month of July. This means the phone will be available for purchase at as low as Rs. 5,799. Flipkart has also listed EMI options, exchange discount, and an additional five percent off for Axis Bank Buzz credit card customers. Similarly, Mi.com is offering exchange discount, 125GB additional 4G data and Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio, and Mi Protect service starting at Rs. 399.

Redmi 7A specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Also, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 7A has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 camera at the back along with an LED flash and PDAF lens. A 5-megapixel selfie camera is available on the front. The front-facing camera supports AI Face Unlock feature, while Xiaomi is in plans to bring an AI Scene Detection feature as well -- through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

The Redmi 7A has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both support expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and measures 146.30x70.41x9.55mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Two-year warranty
  • Bad
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7A review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Further reading: Redmi 7A price in India, Redmi 7A specifications, Redmi 7A, Xiaomi, Redmi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Disables Walkie-Talkie App Over Vulnerability That Could Allow iPhone Eavesdropping
China's ZTE Follows Huawei With Brussels Cyber-Security Lab
Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India Next on July 18: Check Price, Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones to Launch in India on July 15
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review
  3. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts Next Week: Deals Previewed
  4. Flipkart Introduces Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank, Mastercard
  5. WhatsApp Message Can Be Traced Without Diluting Encryption: IIT Professor
  6. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  7. Oppo K3 to Launch in India on July 19, Amazon Listing Confirms
  8. WhatsApp Spotted Adding a Shortcut for Quick Edits of Media in Chats
  9. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  10. 25 Million Android Devices Infected by a New Malware: Check Point Research
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.