Redmi 7A will be available for purchase in India later today. Xiaomi will conduct the sale at 12pm (noon) through Flipkart and Mi.com. To recall, the Redmi 7A was launched in the country earlier this month. The phone flaunts an HD+ display and comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. Other key highlights of the Redmi 7A include a 12-megapixel rear camera, up to 32GB of onboard storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. Xiaomi is aiming to take on the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Nokia 2.2 with the new Redmi phone.

Redmi 7A price in India, sale offers

The Redmi 7A price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant, while its 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 6,199. However, to attract customers, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 200 discount on both Redmi 7A variants in the country for this month. This means the phone can be purchased for as low as Rs. 5,799.

In terms of sale offers, the customers purchasing the Redmi 7A through Flipkart can avail an additional five percent discount using Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The online marketplace is also offering EMI options and exchange discount. Similarly, Mi.com is offering exchange discount as well as 125GB additional 4G data and Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio. Customers can also opt for the Mi Protect service starting at Rs. 399.

As we mentioned, the Redmi 7A sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today. It will take place through Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi 7A specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7A runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM.

For capturing photos and videos, the Redmi 7A sports the 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor at the back along with an LED flash and PDAF lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The front camera supports AI Face Unlock feature.

The Redmi 7A has 16GB and 32GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. In terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Redmi 7A that supports 10W charging. Besides, the phone measures 146.30x70.41x9.55mm and weighs 165 grams.

