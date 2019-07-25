Redmi 7A will be put on sale once again on Flipkart and Mi.com today. The budget smartphone will be available at 12pm (noon). Redmi 7A was launched in India earlier this month and has been sold as a part of flash sales multiple times until now. Redmi 7A comes with features like Android 9 Pie, a 5.45-inch HD+ screen, Snapdragon 439 SoC, and a 12-megapixel primary shooter. The phone also houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi 7A price, sale timing, offers

Redmi 7A price in India starts at Rs. 5,799 for the base variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The 2GB + 32GB storage model of the phone retails at Rs. 5,999. It is important to note here that this is a promotional pricing that is valid only for July and the actual price of the phone is Rs. 5,999 (16GB) and Rs. 6,199 (32GB).

As we mentioned, the latest Redmi 7A sale will start at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Mi.com. The phone is offered in Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold colours.

Sale offers for Redmi 7A include Rs. 2200 cashback and 125GB additional data for Jio subscribers on purchases made via Mi.com. The consumers who purchase the phone via Flipkart will get 5 percent discount on payments done using ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMIs. There is a 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card transactions as well.

Redmi 7A review

Redmi 7A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7A runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The new Xiaomi phone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. In other specifications, Redmi 7A comes with 2GB of RAM, up to 32GB of onboard storage and a 4000mAh battery.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 7A packs a 12-megapixel camera at the back along with an LED flash. Additionally, you will get a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

