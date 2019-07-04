Technology News
Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 5,999

Redmi 7A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999, and will go on sale from July 11 via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 12:36 IST
Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 5,999

Redmi 7A features an 18:9 display and comes with P2i splash-resistant coating

Highlights
  • Redmi 7A will go on sale starting Rs. 5,999
  • Xiaomi is offering two years of warranty for Indian customers
  • Redmi 7A was unveiled in China back in May

Redmi 7A has been launched in India. Some days after teasing its debut, Xiaomi on Thursday formally announced the launch of the Redmi 7A in the country through a Web stream. The new Redmi phone will go on sale from July 11. The company is pitting the new model specifically against the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Nokia 2.2. Key highlights of the Redmi 7A include an HD+ display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, and up to 32GB of onboard storage. The handset was unveiled in China back in May. But to please Indian buyers, the Chinese company is offering a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 camera on the India variant of the Redmi 7A. The company is also offering two years of warranty specifically for Indian customers.

Redmi 7A price in India, launch offers

The Redmi 7A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option comes at Rs. 6,199. The phone comes in three colour options, namely Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold colour options.

As an introductory offer, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 200 discount on both Redmi 7A variants in India. This means the handset will be available for purchase at as low as Rs. 5,799. Notably, the discount is available throughout July.

The Redmi 7A will go on sale in the country starting 12pm (noon) IST on July 11. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The handset will also be available through offline retail stores in the country at a later stage.

To recall, the Redmi 7A was unveiled in China earlier this year with a starting price of CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 5,500) for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. The Redmi 7A also comes as a successor to the Redmi 6A that was launched in India last year.

Redmi 7A specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7A runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 7A flaunts the 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 camera at the back along with an LED flash and PDAF lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The front-facing camera supports AI Face Unlock feature. Furthermore, the company is set to bring an AI Scene Detection feature to the Redmi phone through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

The Redmi 7A has 16GB and 32GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and includes P2i splash-resistant coating on top.

