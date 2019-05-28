Technology News

Redmi 7A Price Announced, to Go on Sale Beginning June 6 in China

Redmi 7A India launch details are a mystery right now.

By | Updated: 28 May 2019 14:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7A Price Announced, to Go on Sale Beginning June 6 in China

Redmi 7A price starts at CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 5,500)

Highlights
  • Redmi 7A will be offered in two colours – Blue and Matte Black
  • Redmi 7A is powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC
  • The new Redmi phone comes with a 13-megapixel primary shooter

Redmi 7A pricing and availability specifics have been detailed. To recall, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi had unveiled the smartphone last week, without these details, saying they would be announced alongside the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro on Tuesday. According to the company, the Redmi 7A will go on sale for the first time on June 6 in China. Xiaomi is yet to say anything about the availability of Redmi 7A outside China at this point. As we mentioned, the company revealed the Redmi 7A details at the launch event of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 smartphones in Beijing. The Redmi K20 Pro is the new flagship of the Redmi-brand.

Redmi 7A price

According Xiaomi, the Redmi 7A price will start at CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 5,500) in China for the 2GB + 16GB variant. The 2GB + 32GB variant will retail at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,000). The pre-bookings for the phone open later today in the country, whereas the first sale will take place on June 6. The Redmi 7A will be offered in two colours – Matte Black and Blue.

To recall, Redmi 7A was originally unveiled last week without much fanfare, but the company had not shared all the details at the time. The India launch details of the phone are a mystery at this point.

Redmi 7A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7A runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It packs a 5.45-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, there is a 13-megapixel primary shooter on the back of the Redmi 7A. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel front shooter with AI Face Unlock support.

Additionally, Redmi 7A comes with 4,000mAh battery, P2i splash resistant coating, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and a Micro-USB port.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A

Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Redmi 7A, Redmi 7A specifications, Redmi 7A price, Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asus ZenFone 6 Update Improves Super Night and HDR+ Enhanced Modes, Boosts Camera Rotation Stability
RedmiBook 14 Notebook With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors, Nvidia GeForce MX250 Graphics Launched
Redmi 7A Price Announced, to Go on Sale Beginning June 6 in China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  2. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno Flagship Phones Launched in India
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Flipkart Kicks Off a New Sale With Offers on Popular Mobile Phones
  5. Moto Z4 Goes on Sale via Amazon Ahead of Formal Launch
  6. Aladdin, Avengers: Endgame Help Disney Dominate Global Weekend Box Office
  7. PayPal Makes It Easier to Authorise Payments on Android Devices in India
  8. Watch the Trailer for Mind the Malhotras, Out June 7 on Prime Video
  9. Game of Thrones Season 8 Documentary Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  10. Xiaomi Launches Redmi Go 16GB Storage Variant in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.