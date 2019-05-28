Redmi 7A pricing and availability specifics have been detailed. To recall, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi had unveiled the smartphone last week, without these details, saying they would be announced alongside the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro on Tuesday. According to the company, the Redmi 7A will go on sale for the first time on June 6 in China. Xiaomi is yet to say anything about the availability of Redmi 7A outside China at this point. As we mentioned, the company revealed the Redmi 7A details at the launch event of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 smartphones in Beijing. The Redmi K20 Pro is the new flagship of the Redmi-brand.

Redmi 7A price

According Xiaomi, the Redmi 7A price will start at CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 5,500) in China for the 2GB + 16GB variant. The 2GB + 32GB variant will retail at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,000). The pre-bookings for the phone open later today in the country, whereas the first sale will take place on June 6. The Redmi 7A will be offered in two colours – Matte Black and Blue.

To recall, Redmi 7A was originally unveiled last week without much fanfare, but the company had not shared all the details at the time. The India launch details of the phone are a mystery at this point.

Redmi 7A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7A runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It packs a 5.45-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, there is a 13-megapixel primary shooter on the back of the Redmi 7A. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel front shooter with AI Face Unlock support.

Additionally, Redmi 7A comes with 4,000mAh battery, P2i splash resistant coating, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and a Micro-USB port.