Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow

Redmi Note 7 Pro sale is scheduled for 12am, while Redmi 7A will go on sale starting 12pm (noon).

By | Updated: 22 July 2019 19:00 IST
Redmi 7A was launched in India earlier this month

Highlights
  • Redmi 7A comes with a Rs. 200 discount
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999
  • Both Redmi phones run Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Redmi 7A and Redmi Note 7 Pro both are set to go on sale in India again tomorrow. As usual, the sale will take place through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi will also offer bundled data benefits with both the Redmi 7A and Redmi Note 7 Pro. To recall, the Redmi 7A was launched in the country earlier this month as the company's newest affordable phone. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, majorly captures the budget smartphone segment that is set under Rs. 20,000 price bracket.

As per the listings on the Mi.com site, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sale is scheduled for 12am IST, while the Redmi 7A will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) IST tomorrow. Both Redmi-series phones will go on sale through Flipkart and Mi Home stores in addition to the Mi.com site.

Redmi 7A price in India, sale offers

The Redmi 7A price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant, while its 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 6,199. Both options come in three colour variants, namely Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold.

Throughout July, Xiaomi offering a Rs. 200 discount on both Redmi 7A variants in India. This means the smartphone can be purchased at as low as Rs. 5,799.

Sale offers on the Redmi 7A include a Rs. 2,200 worth of cashback along with 125GB of additional data on Reliance Jio. The cashback will be credited in the form of 44 discount vouchers of Rs. 50 each in the MyJio app. Also, customers will need to recharge their Jio connection with Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan to avail the cashback offer.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999 and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options.

Sale offers on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include the Jio cashback offer, giving a double data benefit on all prepaid recharges worth Rs. 198 and above. Airtel customers are also eligible for up to 1,120GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calls on recharging with Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 plan for the first 10 months.

Redmi 7A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7A runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 7A has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor at the back along with an LED flash and PDAF lens. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 7A has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and measures 146.30x70.41x9.55mm.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. On the connectivity front, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lastly, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Two-year warranty
  • Bad
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7A review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1440 pixels
