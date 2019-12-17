Xiaomi has begun the rollout of stable MIUI 11 update for the entry-level Redmi 7A phone in India. The update brings a tonne of system changes such as a redesigned UI, sounds of nature feature, document preview, quick reply, app lock, app vault, and more. The game booster has received a host of new features too, and game Turbo has made its way to the Redmi 7A with the MIUI 11 update as well. Additionally, the update also brings the November Android security patch.

The MIUI 11 update for the Redmi 7A arrives is a little behind schedule, as Xiaomi's original MIUI 11 global stable ROM update roadmap mentioned that the phone will be updated between November 13 and 29. We have come across multiple user reports on the official Mi community forum of users receiving the MIUI 11 update on the Redmi 7A in India. The build number of the update is MIUI v11.01.0PCMINXM and it is 726MB in size. Xiaomi has also confirmed the rollout of the MIUI 11 update for the Redmi 7A in India to Gadgets 360.

Talking about the changelog, the MIUI 11 stable update for the Redmi 7A brings a new UI design that removes clutter, improves touch controls, and tweaks the colour scheme for a cleaner design compared to previous builds of Xiaomi's in-house custom Android skin. Moreover, the update also brings the sounds of nature feature that allows users to set nature-themed tones and changes the alert tunes from time to time.

Coming to the functional parts, the MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7A introduces the doc preview feature in the Mi Doc Viewer that lets users see a file preview before opening it. Quick reply for messaging and communication apps has made its way to the entry-level Xiaomi phone with the latest update, alongside Game Turbo, mobile printing, and notifications for task management in the Notes app. Lastly, the update also brings the November Android security patch.

The stable MIUI 11 update for the Redmi 7A is being rolled out in a staged manner in India, so if you haven't already received it, you'll get it over the course of next few days. If you haven't received the OTA notification yet, you can manually check for the update's availability by following this path: Settings > About phone > System Update. You can read about all the new features introduced by MIUI 11 here.