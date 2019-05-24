Redmi 7A has gone official. Just days after getting spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's website, the new Redmi smartphone was unveiled by Xiaomi in China today. A toned-down sibling of Redmi 7, the new Redmi 7A comes with entry-level specifications. It is succeeding the company's Redmi 6A smartphone. The Redmi 7A sports a traditional design with big bezels, without any notch or hole-punch setup. The phone features 5.45-inch screen, 4,000mAh battery, and a 13-megapixel primary shooter. According to Xiaomi, it will be offering the Redmi 7A in Blue and Matte Black colours.

Xiaomi brand Redmi on Friday announced the details of the Redmi 7A on its official Weibo account. Surprisingly, the company hasn't revealed the price of the smartphone at this point and will be announcing it on May 28, at the time of the Redmi K20 launch. The Redmi K20 is the brand's new flagship smartphone.

Redmi 7A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7A runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The company has included two interesting software tweaks on the phone in the form of a special mode for senior citizens and a Family Guardian function.

The phone features a 5.45-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, clocked at 2.0GHz. There is no word on the RAM or onboard storage at this point, however the company did reveal that there is a dedicated microSD card slot on the phone with support up to 256GB.

On the imaging front, there is a 13-megapixel primary shooter on the back of the Redmi 7A with PDAF. The phone also comes with a 5-megapixel front shooter with AI Face Unlock support.

Among other specifications, Redmi 7A includes a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, P2i splash resistant coating, 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. The connectivity options are unclear, but you can expect to see 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.