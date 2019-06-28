Technology News
Redmi 7A to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain Teases

Redmi 7A will succeed the company’s Redmi 6A smartphone in the country.

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 12:45 IST
Redmi 7A to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain Teases

Redmi 7A price starts at CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 5,500) in China

Highlights
  • Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ screen
  • It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor
  • Xiaomi has sold 23.6 million units of Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A, Redmi 6A

Redmi 7A is coming to India, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain revealed on Friday. Jain did not share any details on when the smartphone will be launched in the country or how much it will cost. He did reveal Xiaomi has sold 23.6 million units of the Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A, and Redmi 6A smartphones till April this year. To recall, Redmi 7A was unveiled in China in May and went on sale earlier this month.

Jain announced the impending arrival of Redmi 7A on Twitter. Redmi 7A will succeed the company's Redmi 6A smartphone in the Indian market. Redmi 6A currently retail starting at Rs. 5,999 and when released the Redmi 7A is likely to carry similar pricing. Redmi 7A has been priced at CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 5,500) in China for the 2GB + 16GB variant, whereas 2GB + 32GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,000).

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also busy teasing the launch of Redmi K20 series in the country, which will sit at the top-end of the Redmi lineup, whereas the Redmi 7A and Redmi Go will cater to the lower-end.

Redmi 7A specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi 7A runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It features a 5.45-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. Redmi 7A is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, clocked at 2.0GHz and paired with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera capabilities, Xiaomi has added a 13-megapixel primary shooter on the back of the Redmi 7A with PDAF and a a 5-megapixel front shooter with AI Face Unlock support.

There is also up to 32GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot on the phone with support up to 256GB.

Among other specifications, Redmi 7A includes a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, P2i splash resistant coating, 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port.

