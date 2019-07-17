Technology News
loading

Redmi 7A Foggy Gold Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications

The smartphone is also available in blue and black colour options.

By | Updated: 17 July 2019 15:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7A Foggy Gold Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi 7A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999

Highlights
  • Redmi 7A is now being offered in a total of three colours
  • Specifications and price of the new variant is same as existing options
  • It is now available for purchase from the official Mi online store

Redmi 7A, which is Xiaomi's latest entry-level smartphone targeted at first-time smartphone buyers, has received a new colour variant called Foggy Gold. This new colour option has been released for the Chinese market and with this new addition, the Redmi 7A will now be available in a total of three colour options in China. To recall, Redmi 7A was originally unveiled in the company's home market in May this year and the smartphone brings a tonne of upgrades over its predecessor.

The new Redmi 7A Foggy Gold colour variant is now available to order via the official Mi online store in China. It is being offered at the same starting price of CNY 549 for the 2GB + 16GB storage variant. You'll need to shell out CNY 599 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant. And unlike in India, where the phone is just available in two configurations, in China, there's a third configuration available as well that comes with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and it retails for CNY 799.

Redmi 7A specifications, features

The Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone runs on MIUI 10 atop Android 9.0 Pie. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC under the hood, and the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the phone includes a single 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 camera at the back along with an LED flash and PDAF. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter to take care of your selfie needs. You also get the usual set of connectivity options.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Two-year warranty
  • Bad
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7A review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi 7A, Xiaomi Redmi 7A Specifications
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Vivo V1916A With 5G Support, 44W Fast Charger Surfaces Online
FaceApp Goes Viral Again, but You Might Want to Read Its Legal Terms Before Using
Redmi 7A Foggy Gold Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This AI Algorithm Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Less Than a Second
  2. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debut in India
  3. Mi A3 Specifications Detailed Ahead of Official Launch Today
  4. Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  5. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India
  6. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  7. This Redmi K20 Pro Special Edition Is Going to Cost Rs. 4,80,000 in India
  8. Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With Up to 72 Days Battery Life Launched
  9. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  10. Vivo Z1 Pro Getting New Update in India With Camera Improvements
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 May Launch Next Week, GSLV Rocket Glitch Rectified
  2. Sex Tech In, Skimpy Outfits Out as CES Gadget Show Seeks Diversity
  3. Huawei P30 Lite, P20 Lite, Nova 3i, Y9 to Get GPU Turbo 3.0, EROFS File System With New Update
  4. Google Parent Alphabet Unveils App to Provide Air-Traffic Control for Drones
  5. FaceApp Goes Viral Again, but You Might Want to Read Its Legal Terms Before Using
  6. Redmi 7A Foggy Gold Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo V1916A With 5G Support, 44W Fast Charger Surfaces Online
  8. World Emoji Day 2019: Apple, Google Reveal New Emojis Coming Later This Year
  9. Uplay+ Game Subscription Service to Include Over 100 Games Including Assassin's Creed Series, Ubisoft Classics, Upcoming Releases
  10. Anker Soundcore Model Zero Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 17,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.