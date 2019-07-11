Technology News
Redmi 7A to Go on Sale for First Time in India on Flipkart, Mi.com Today: Launch Offers

Flipkart and Mi.com both have listed discount on exchange of old phones.

By | Updated: 11 July 2019 01:22 IST
Redmi 7A to Go on Sale for First Time in India on Flipkart, Mi.com Today: Launch Offers

Redmi 7A has been launched in two variants

Highlights
  • Redmi 7A is listed at an introductory price of Rs. 5,799
  • It will go on sale from 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart, Mi.com
  • The phone is slated to be available offline as well, at a later date

Redmi 7A is all set to go on sale for the first time today. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and it will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the phone will be available in offline stores at a later date. Key highlights of the Redmi 7A include an HD+ display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, up to 32GB of onboard storage, a 4,000mAh battery, and a 12-megapixel rear sensor.

Redmi 7A sale timings, price in India, launch offers

Redmi 7A will go on sale for the first time in India at 12pm (noon) IST today. The sale, as mentioned, will be held on Flipkart), Mi.com), and Mi Home stores. The Redmi 7A price in India) starts at Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option comes at Rs. 6,199. The phone comes in three colour options, namely Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold colour options.

As an introductory offer, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 200 discount on both Redmi 7A variants in India throughout July. This means the handset will be available for purchase at as low as Rs. 5,799. Notably, the discount is available throughout July. Flipkart has listed EMI options, exchange discount, and extra 5 percent off for Axis Bank Buzz credit card users. Mi.com has also listed exchange discount, 125GB additional 4G data and Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio, and Mi Protect starting at Rs. 399.

Redmi 7A specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7A runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM. For photos and videos, the Redmi 7A flaunts the 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 camera at the back along with an LED flash and PDAF lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The front-facing camera supports AI Face Unlock feature. Furthermore, the company is set to bring an AI Scene Detection feature to the Redmi phone through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

The Redmi 7A has 16GB and 32GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and includes P2i splash-resistant coating on top.

The phone measures 146.30x70.41x9.55mm and it weighs 165 grams.

