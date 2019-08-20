Xiaomi is currently rolling out a software update for its Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7 smartphones. These two smartphones were launched at the same event and have some identical hardware. The Chinese smartphone maker is now rolling out MIUI 10.3.6.0 software update for these two smartphones that brings a bunch of improvements along with the August Android Security Patch. Xiaomi has also addressed the random phone lock bug which has been plaguing a few devices.

The new MIUI 10 update bearing build number v10.3.6.0 is a Global Stable ROM and is currently rolling out via OTA to the Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3. Xiaomi has published a changelog on its MI Community forum which lists out all the changes the software update brings.

The MIUI 10 v10.3.6.0 brings in the August Android Security patch that will make both the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7 up-to-date. The update also fixes an issue where the phones didn't recognise an inserted SIM card. The new update also fixes the lock screen issue which caused the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7 to lock even when in use.

Xiaomi has also fixed an issue in the Game Turbo mode which displayed the wrong call duration time when answering a call in hands-free mode. Lastly, the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 software update also brings the ability to lock Google Contacts using the inbuilt app lock.

The Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3 are both powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and sport 4,000mAh batteries. These smartphones sport 6.26-inch HD+ displays and have the same dual-camera setup at the back. We have also recently seen a price drop for the Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3 which brings their price down to Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 8,999 respectively.