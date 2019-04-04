Technology News

Redmi 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A Also Tipped

, 04 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A Also Tipped

Redmi 7 was launched in China for CNY 699

Highlights

Redmi 7 has been tipped to launch in India soon

It was launched in China starting at CNY 699

Redmi Y3 tipped to launch in India next month

Redmi 7 was launched in China just last month, and now tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the phone will launch in India soon. The phone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM, 4,000mAh battery, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a waterdrop-shaped notch. The tipster also suggests that the yet-to-be-released Redmi Y3 will also be launched in India, and even the Redmi 7A is in the pipeline. India is considered to be an important market for Xiaomi, and it looks to reduce the gap between its launches in the home market and India. To recall, Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India first, and made it available in China later.

Agarwal says that the recently launched Redmi 7 will be available in India soon. He refrains from giving a launch timeline, but says that the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7A phones are also in the pipeline for India launch. He says that the Redmi Y3 will launch probably next month, and another budget smartphone with model code C3F which he presumes to be the Redmi 7A.

The Redmi Y3 hasn't been launched yet, but was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance running on Android Pie. The Redmi 7A was also spotted on 3C certification site in China in December, but this phone hasn't been launched either.

The Redmi 7, on the other hand, was launched in China for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option comes at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,200). There is also the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model of the Redmi 7 that is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200).

Xiaomi is currently hosting its Mi Fans Festival 2019 in India across platforms. As part of the festival, Xiaomi is hosting sales for the new Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Poco F1 is also listed with discounts, and Re. 1 flash sale has the Redmi Note 7 and Mi Soundbar up for grabs. Even the Redmi Go is available on open sale during the three-day festivities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi 7 India LAunch
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan Offers 1 Month Free Additional Subscription: All You Need to Know
Viacom18 Staffing Up New E-Sports and Gaming Division for India
Redmi 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A Also Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Pro 2 Flagship With Snapdragon 855, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Leaked
  2. Redmi 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A Also Tipped
  3. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  4. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price, Specifications Leaked and New Teaser Released
  5. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  8. These Are the Best Bluetooth Headphones in India
  9. WhatsApp Finally Lets You Control Who Can Add You to Groups
  10. Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.