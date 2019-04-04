Redmi 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A Also Tipped

Redmi 7 was launched in China just last month, and now tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the phone will launch in India soon. The phone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM, 4,000mAh battery, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a waterdrop-shaped notch. The tipster also suggests that the yet-to-be-released Redmi Y3 will also be launched in India, and even the Redmi 7A is in the pipeline. India is considered to be an important market for Xiaomi, and it looks to reduce the gap between its launches in the home market and India. To recall, Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India first, and made it available in China later.

Agarwal says that the recently launched Redmi 7 will be available in India soon. He refrains from giving a launch timeline, but says that the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7A phones are also in the pipeline for India launch. He says that the Redmi Y3 will launch probably next month, and another budget smartphone with model code C3F which he presumes to be the Redmi 7A.

The Redmi Y3 hasn't been launched yet, but was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance running on Android Pie. The Redmi 7A was also spotted on 3C certification site in China in December, but this phone hasn't been launched either.

The Redmi 7, on the other hand, was launched in China for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option comes at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,200). There is also the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model of the Redmi 7 that is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200).

Xiaomi is currently hosting its Mi Fans Festival 2019 in India across platforms. As part of the festival, Xiaomi is hosting sales for the new Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Poco F1 is also listed with discounts, and Re. 1 flash sale has the Redmi Note 7 and Mi Soundbar up for grabs. Even the Redmi Go is available on open sale during the three-day festivities.