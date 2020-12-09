Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 will not be updated to MIUI 12, Xiaomi has announced on its official Mi Community forums. The four Redmi phones were originally set to receive the MIUI 12 update in the second phase, along with Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Poco F1 among other models. However, while some of the other eligible phones received the update in the recent past, the Chinese company has decided to ditch Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6.

Xiaomi said in its forums that it decided to not provide MIUI 12 to Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 due to “compatibility and performance issues.” The company, however, didn't provide any clear details about the issues it found on the four phones. FoneArena reported that Xiaomi also informed its users about the update through an official Telegram group.

In May, Xiaomi had included Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 among the phones eligible for MIUI 12. The phones were a part of the list of models that were scheduled to receive the new update in the second phase. The other models included Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, and Mi 10 that all received the MIUI 12 update in the last few months.

Xiaomi's MIUI updates are not chronologically ordered as the company did roll out MIUI 12 for models including the Redmi Y2 that were launched almost a year before the debut of Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7. The Redmi 7 smartphone was launched in March last year, while Redmi Y3 debuted a month later.

Also, by not bringing the latest MIUI version, Xiaomi has provided just one major MIUI update on Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3. Both came with MIUI 10 and received MIUI 11 as the last big MIUI update. This is unlike the case of Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A that both originally had a MIUI 9 version but got updated to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11.

