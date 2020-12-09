Technology News
loading

Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Won’t Get MIUI 12 Update: Xiaomi

Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 won’t receive MIUI 12 due to “compatibility and performance issues.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 December 2020 14:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Won’t Get MIUI 12 Update: Xiaomi

Redmi 7 debuted last year with MIUI 10 and received MIUI 11 as its last update

Highlights
  • Xiaomi made the new announcement through a forum post
  • Redmi 7 and other three phones were originally planned to get MIUI 12
  • Xiaomi did offer MIUI 12 to dated models including Redmi Y2

Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 will not be updated to MIUI 12, Xiaomi has announced on its official Mi Community forums. The four Redmi phones were originally set to receive the MIUI 12 update in the second phase, along with Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Poco F1 among other models. However, while some of the other eligible phones received the update in the recent past, the Chinese company has decided to ditch Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6.

Xiaomi said in its forums that it decided to not provide MIUI 12 to Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 due to “compatibility and performance issues.” The company, however, didn't provide any clear details about the issues it found on the four phones. FoneArena reported that Xiaomi also informed its users about the update through an official Telegram group.

In May, Xiaomi had included Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 among the phones eligible for MIUI 12. The phones were a part of the list of models that were scheduled to receive the new update in the second phase. The other models included Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, and Mi 10 that all received the MIUI 12 update in the last few months.

Xiaomi's MIUI updates are not chronologically ordered as the company did roll out MIUI 12 for models including the Redmi Y2 that were launched almost a year before the debut of Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7. The Redmi 7 smartphone was launched in March last year, while Redmi Y3 debuted a month later.

Also, by not bringing the latest MIUI version, Xiaomi has provided just one major MIUI update on Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3. Both came with MIUI 10 and received MIUI 11 as the last big MIUI update. This is unlike the case of Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A that both originally had a MIUI 9 version but got updated to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Lots of ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7 review
Display 6.26-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking design
  • Good battery life
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Capable selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Ads and pre-installed bloatware
  • No fast charging
  • Overall performance isn’t competitive
  • Average rear cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review
Display 6.26-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking and easy to handle
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reasonable performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat and too many ads
  • Price will rise after introductory offer
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6A review
Display 5.45-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 720x1440 pixels
Redmi 6

Redmi 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI, spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 review
Display 5.45-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 720x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, MIUI 12, Xiaomi, Redmi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Over the Counter Stalkerware Turns Your Phone Against You. How Can You Stay Safe?

Related Stories

Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Won’t Get MIUI 12 Update: Xiaomi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  2. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  3. Here Are Facebook’s Top Moments of 2020
  4. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
  5. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Netflix StreamFest Returns, Available Until Friday Morning
  7. Now Set a New Wallpaper for Each WhatsApp Chat
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Have the Same Design as the Galaxy A51
  9. Micromax In 1b Review
  10. Spider-Man 3 Will Link Into Every Spider-Man Film, It Seems
#Latest Stories
  1. You Can Now Play Chess With Beth Harmon From The Queen’s Gambit
  2. Amazon, Facebook, Google Faces PIL Over Fintech Regulation in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9E May Not
  4. Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, AN1500 SSDs Launched in India, Call of Duty-Themed Models Coming Next Month
  5. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Won’t Get MIUI 12 Update: Xiaomi
  6. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Halo Infinite to Release in Autumn 2021 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X
  8. Apple, Cloudflare Develop a New Internet Standard That Aims to Protect User Privacy
  9. Twitter, Tumblr, Vimeo Push Back Against EU Rules on Illegal Online Content
  10. Netflix StreamFest Returns, Available Until Friday Morning
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com