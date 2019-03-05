Just days after being reportedly spotted on Thai and Indonesian certification websites, Xiaomi Redmi 7 has been sighted on the website of Chinese regulator TENAA under model number M1810F6LE. The listing, although devoid of any images, has revealed the full specifications of the anticipated Redmi 6 successor. The phone will feature a 6.26-inch HD+ screen, 3,900mAh battery, and Android 9 Pie. There is still no word on when Xiaomi plans to release the Redmi 7, however these listings on various certification websites do indicate that the official launch is impending.

As per the TENAA listing, the Redmi 7 will be offered in Black, Blue, Gray, Green, Pink, Purple, Red, and White colours. The phone will be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM. There will also be 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage on board as well as a microSD card slot. The listing also notes that the Redmi 7 will pack a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor.

Additionally, as we mentioned earlier, the phone will sport a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen and include 3,900mAh battery as well as Android 9 Pie-based MIUI. The dimensions of the phone are said to be 158.65x76.43x8.47mm and it will weigh 180 grams. Further, the Redmi 7 will feature accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. The phone's TENAA listing was first spotted by GizmoChina.

Xiaomi is hosting a press event on March 18 in China, where it is believed to be bringing the Redmi Note 7 Pro to the country, however it is possible that we might see the introduction of the Redmi 7 at the same event.

Like other Redmi phones, the Redmi 7 should make its India debut a few weeks after its release in China.