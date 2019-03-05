Technology News

Redmi 7 Spotted on TENAA With 6.26-Inch HD+ Screen, 3,900mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras

, 05 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7 Spotted on TENAA With 6.26-Inch HD+ Screen, 3,900mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras

Redmi 7 TENAA listing reveals that the phone will include a dual camera setup on the back

Highlights

  • Redmi 7 will be succeeding the Redmi 6 smartphone
  • It is said to be running on Android 9 Pie with MIUI
  • Redmi 7 will also get up to 4GB of RAM

Just days after being reportedly spotted on Thai and Indonesian certification websites, Xiaomi Redmi 7 has been sighted on the website of Chinese regulator TENAA under model number M1810F6LE. The listing, although devoid of any images, has revealed the full specifications of the anticipated Redmi 6 successor. The phone will feature a 6.26-inch HD+ screen, 3,900mAh battery, and Android 9 Pie. There is still no word on when Xiaomi plans to release the Redmi 7, however these listings on various certification websites do indicate that the official launch is impending.

As per the TENAA listing, the Redmi 7 will be offered in Black, Blue, Gray, Green, Pink, Purple, Red, and White colours. The phone will be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM. There will also be 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage on board as well as a microSD card slot. The listing also notes that the Redmi 7 will pack a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor.

Additionally, as we mentioned earlier, the phone will sport a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen and include 3,900mAh battery as well as Android 9 Pie-based MIUI. The dimensions of the phone are said to be 158.65x76.43x8.47mm and it will weigh 180 grams. Further, the Redmi 7 will feature accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. The phone's TENAA listing was first spotted by GizmoChina.

Xiaomi is hosting a press event on March 18 in China, where it is believed to be bringing the Redmi Note 7 Pro to the country, however it is possible that we might see the introduction of the Redmi 7 at the same event.

Like other Redmi phones, the Redmi 7 should make its India debut a few weeks after its release in China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 7, Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi 7 specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Game of Thrones Season 8: Battle of Winterfell ‘Really Miserable’ for Cast and Crew
Redmi 7 Spotted on TENAA With 6.26-Inch HD+ Screen, 3,900mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F11 Pro Set to Launch in India Today: Watch Live Stream
  2. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched
  3. Redmi 7 Spotted on TENAA With 6.26-Inch HD+ Screen, 3,900mAh Battery
  4. Samsung Galaxy A40 Price Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
  5. Spotify Adds 1 Million Unique Listeners in India in Less Than a Week
  6. Android TV Privacy Bug Exposes Your Photos to Strangers, Google Responds
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Plus M2, ZenFone Max Shot Spotted on Certification Site
  8. Google Asked About Pay Equity and Learned It Was Mostly Underpaying Men
  9. Netflix Responds to Steven Spielberg's Proposed Oscar Ban
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.