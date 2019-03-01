Ever since the sub-brand announcement in January, the Redmi series has been in the news, first with the Redmi Note 7 launch and now the Redmi Note 7 Pro launch - with India the first market to receive the smartphone. Now, the anticipated Redmi 7 has been spotted once again, this time being certified in Thailand and Indonesia, hinting at an imminent global release. The Redmi 7 was spotted earlier last month on CCC (aka 3C), and it bore the same model number as the one spotted in Thailand and Indonesia.

Redmi 7 with model number M1810F6LG has reportedly been approved by Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) and Indonesian regulatory body TKDN. These listings were first spotted by NashvilleChatterClass, and it indicates at imminent global launch of the Redmi 7. The Redmi 7 was earlier spotted on CCC bearing model numbers M1810F6LE, M1810F6LT, and M1810F6LC, and these likely are the Chinese variants that will be launched before the M1810F6LG global variant. Unfortunately, these new listings do not reveal any specification details of the phone.

The 3C listing suggested that the phone would pack a 10W charger and support 4G VoLTE connectivity. Little else is known of the Redmi 7 as of yet, but its more premium variant Redmi 7 Pro has been spotted on TENAA last year, and it is tipped to come with dual-SIM support, sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display, and be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone is tipped to pack 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM, and offer 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of inbuilt storage options. Storage is expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). As for optics, the Redmi 7 Pro comes with a dual camera setup at the back - with one 12megapixel main sensor and another secondary sensor as well. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The listing shows that the Redmi 7 Pro sports dimensions of 147.76x71.89x7.8mm, and packs a 2,900mAh battery.

While Xiaomi does not plan on making Redmi a sub-brand in India like Poco yet, it'll be interesting to see how and when the Redmi 7 series smartphones make it to India.