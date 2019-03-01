Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 7 Spotted on Thailand, Indonesia Certification Sites, Global Launch Appears Imminent

Redmi 7 Spotted on Thailand, Indonesia Certification Sites, Global Launch Appears Imminent

, 01 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7 Spotted on Thailand, Indonesia Certification Sites, Global Launch Appears Imminent

Redmi 7 was earlier also spotted on 3C

Highlights

  • Redmi 7 has been certified in Thailand and Indonesia
  • This suggests that the phone will launch in global markets soon
  • 3C certification was spotted last month, hinting China launch first

Ever since the sub-brand announcement in January, the Redmi series has been in the news, first with the Redmi Note 7 launch and now the Redmi Note 7 Pro launch - with India the first market to receive the smartphone. Now, the anticipated Redmi 7 has been spotted once again, this time being certified in Thailand and Indonesia, hinting at an imminent global release. The Redmi 7 was spotted earlier last month on CCC (aka 3C), and it bore the same model number as the one spotted in Thailand and Indonesia.

Redmi 7 with model number M1810F6LG has reportedly been approved by Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) and Indonesian regulatory body TKDN. These listings were first spotted by NashvilleChatterClass, and it indicates at imminent global launch of the Redmi 7. The Redmi 7 was earlier spotted on CCC bearing model numbers M1810F6LE, M1810F6LT, and M1810F6LC, and these likely are the Chinese variants that will be launched before the M1810F6LG global variant. Unfortunately, these new listings do not reveal any specification details of the phone.

The 3C listing suggested that the phone would pack a 10W charger and support 4G VoLTE connectivity. Little else is known of the Redmi 7 as of yet, but its more premium variant Redmi 7 Pro has been spotted on TENAA last year, and it is tipped to come with dual-SIM support, sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display, and be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone is tipped to pack 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM, and offer 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of inbuilt storage options. Storage is expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). As for optics, the Redmi 7 Pro comes with a dual camera setup at the back - with one 12megapixel main sensor and another secondary sensor as well. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The listing shows that the Redmi 7 Pro sports dimensions of 147.76x71.89x7.8mm, and packs a 2,900mAh battery.

While Xiaomi does not plan on making Redmi a sub-brand in India like Poco yet, it'll be interesting to see how and when the Redmi 7 series smartphones make it to India.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Price, Redmi 7 Specifications, Redmi 7 Launch
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.4 Update With Google Duo Integration
Horizon Zero Dawn Sales Pass 10 Million Copies, 2 Years After Its Launch
Redmi 7 Spotted on Thailand, Indonesia Certification Sites, Global Launch Appears Imminent
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  3. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
  4. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones to Ship With Pre-Applied Screen Protectors
  6. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  7. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Reassures
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tonight
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro China Launch Set for March 18, Teased to Have ‘Surprises’
  10. Redmi Note 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.