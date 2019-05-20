Redmi 7 was launched in India last month and the phone has been sold via flash sales ever since. Now, Xiaomi has made the phone available in an open sale manner on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The company revealed the development on its website and the consumers users can buy the phone without waiting for a flash sale. The Redmi 7's biggest highlight is its Aura Smoke gradient design, apart from the large 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 632 SoC, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Redmi 7 price in India

The Redmi 7 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. It is offered in Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Red colour variants. The Redmi 7 can be purchased from Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Amazon.in and Mi.com are offering discounts on exchange and no-cost EMI options for the phone. Other sale offers include Jio Double Data for up to four years and up to Rs. 2,400 cashback.

Redmi 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. It sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an 84-percent NTSC colour gamut. The Redmi 7 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM depending on the variant launched.

The Redmi 7 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera (f/2.2 aperture, 1.25-micron pixels), apart from a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear setup offers phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and a dual-LED flash module. On the front, the Redmi 7 sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and the company is touting AI portrait mode as well as AI Beautify 4.0.

Xiaomi is offering 32GB inbuilt storage option on the Redmi 7, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with its own dedicated card slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It sports a rear fingerprint sensor.

Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a P2i splash-resistant coating. It measures in at 158.73x75.58x8.47mm and weighs 180 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.