Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 Price in India Cut, New Prices Go Live Tomorrow

The Mi Home Security Camera Basic's price has also been slashed.

19 August 2019
The Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro pack a 48-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro’s price has been cut by Rs. 1,000
  • Both variants of the Redmi 7 have also received a price cut
  • Redmi Y3 now starts at Rs. 8,999 in India after the price reduction

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 series phones soon. In anticipation of the upcoming phones, the Chinese smartphone maker has permanently slashed the asking price of the Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7, and the Redmi Y3 by up to Rs. 1,000 in India. Aside from these phones, Xiaomi has also announced a price cut for the Mi Home Security Camera Basic, bringing its cost down to Rs. 1,799. The reduced prices of the Redmi series phones and Xiaomi's home security camera will be effective starting Tuesday, August 20 in India.

The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 7S, which was launched in India priced at Rs. 10,999, is now down to Rs. 9,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the smartphone, which was originally priced at Rs. 12,999, will now be available for Rs. 11,999 after the price cut.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, whose 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant was launched at Rs. 15,999, will be up for grabs at Rs. 14,999 tomorrow onwards. As for the Redmi 7, the 3GB + 32GB variant's price has been slashed to Rs. 8,499, down from Rs. 8,999. On the other hand, the phone's 2GB + 32GB variant has also received an equivalent price reduction and can be purchased for Rs. 7,499 after August 20.

Lastly, the Redmi Y3, whose 3GB + 32GB was launched at Rs. 9,999, has received a price cut as well and will be available for Rs. 8,999. The Mi Home Security Camera Basic has also been discounted and will be available from authorised channels priced at Rs. 1,799. Beginning tomorrow, the updated prices should start showing on Mi.com as well as websites like Flipkart and Amazon for specific phone models.

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Decent battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • MIUI has spammy ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger isn’t bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7S Specifications, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications, Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Specifications, Redmi Y3, Redmi Y3Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
