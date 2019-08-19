Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 series phones soon. In anticipation of the upcoming phones, the Chinese smartphone maker has permanently slashed the asking price of the Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7, and the Redmi Y3 by up to Rs. 1,000 in India. Aside from these phones, Xiaomi has also announced a price cut for the Mi Home Security Camera Basic, bringing its cost down to Rs. 1,799. The reduced prices of the Redmi series phones and Xiaomi's home security camera will be effective starting Tuesday, August 20 in India.

The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 7S, which was launched in India priced at Rs. 10,999, is now down to Rs. 9,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the smartphone, which was originally priced at Rs. 12,999, will now be available for Rs. 11,999 after the price cut.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, whose 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant was launched at Rs. 15,999, will be up for grabs at Rs. 14,999 tomorrow onwards. As for the Redmi 7, the 3GB + 32GB variant's price has been slashed to Rs. 8,499, down from Rs. 8,999. On the other hand, the phone's 2GB + 32GB variant has also received an equivalent price reduction and can be purchased for Rs. 7,499 after August 20.

Lastly, the Redmi Y3, whose 3GB + 32GB was launched at Rs. 9,999, has received a price cut as well and will be available for Rs. 8,999. The Mi Home Security Camera Basic has also been discounted and will be available from authorised channels priced at Rs. 1,799. Beginning tomorrow, the updated prices should start showing on Mi.com as well as websites like Flipkart and Amazon for specific phone models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.