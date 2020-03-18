Technology News
loading

Redmi 7 MIUI 11 Update Brings February Android Security Patch, App Vault Changes

The latest Redmi 7 update also brings along a new Music card in MIUI App Vault.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 March 2020 17:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7 MIUI 11 Update Brings February Android Security Patch, App Vault Changes

Redmi 7 new update is rolling out via OTA

Highlights
  • Users have shared screenshots of the update on Mi India Forums
  • The Redmi 7 update size is listed to be at 608MB
  • The firmware version for the latest update is MIUI 11.0.5.0.PFLINXm

Redmi 7 is receiving a new MIUI update in India, and it brings along the February 2020 Android security patch. The firmware version for the latest update is MIUI 11.0.5.0.PFLINXm, and the update size is listed to be at 608MB. Users in India should check for an update manually in Settings > System Update. The update also brings along a new Music card in MIUI App Vault. The changelog is very minimal, based on the screenshots shared by Redmi 7 users.

The Redmi 7 update is rolling out via OTA to users in India, something that was initially spotted thanks to user reports. Xiaomi also confirmed the rollout of the Redmi 7 update to Gadgets 360. The update, as mentioned, brings along the February 2020 Android security patch, and hence we recommend all users to install it as soon as they are notified. If you haven't received a notification, check for the update manually in Settings. Users have taken to the Mi Forums to share screenshots of receiving the update on their Redmi 7 phones. The version number is bumped up to MIUI 11.0.5.0.PFLINXM.

Even though the update size is not that big, it is advised to install the latest Redmi 7 update under a strong Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge.

To recall, the Redmi 7 was launched in India in April last year, and it was priced starting at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB + 16GB version. The 3GB + 32GB version carried at price tag of Rs. 8,999. However, the phone can now be purchased for as low as Rs. 7,499 for the base variant and at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. In terms of the colour options, Redmi 7 is sold in Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red. It is available on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Lots of ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7 review
Display 6.26-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Update, MIUI 11, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter Working Together to Curb Coronavirus Misinformation
Samsung Flags Chip Recovery, Shrinking Phone Market Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Related Stories

Redmi 7 MIUI 11 Update Brings February Android Security Patch, App Vault Changes
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  3. Realme 2 Pro Update Brings Airtel, Jio VoWiFi Calling Support: Reports
  4. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. Nokia Thursday Launch Event Will Be Online-Only, HMD Global Reveals
  7. Apple May Launch a New iPad Pro Model Soon, Regulatory Filing Tips
  8. WhatsApp Launches Dedicated Hub to Make Coronavirus Information Available
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 Launch in India Today: All We Know So Far
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
#Latest Stories
  1. The Flash, Supergirl Latest Episodes Unavailable on Hotstar, Hooq Due to ‘Technical Issues’
  2. Coronavirus: Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle Comics Made Available Free to Help With Social Distancing
  3. Redmi 7 MIUI 11 Update Brings February Android Security Patch, App Vault Changes
  4. Huawei Nova 7, Huawei Nova 7 Pro Spotted on 3C Certification, 40W Fast Charging Tipped
  5. Honor 30 Leaked Render Hints at Four Colour Options; Honor 30S Leaked with Hole-Punch Display
  6. WhatsApp Launches Coronavirus Information Hub, Donates $1 Million to Help Curb COVID-19 Misinformation
  7. Telegram Adds Discussion Button, a Group Chat Extension for Restricted Channels
  8. Call of Duty: Warzone Adds New Solos Mode Allowing Players to Drop in Alone
  9. Supreme Court Lashes Out at Telcos, Says No Reevaluation of AGR Dues Allowed
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.