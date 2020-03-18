Redmi 7 is receiving a new MIUI update in India, and it brings along the February 2020 Android security patch. The firmware version for the latest update is MIUI 11.0.5.0.PFLINXm, and the update size is listed to be at 608MB. Users in India should check for an update manually in Settings > System Update. The update also brings along a new Music card in MIUI App Vault. The changelog is very minimal, based on the screenshots shared by Redmi 7 users.

The Redmi 7 update is rolling out via OTA to users in India. The update brings along the February 2020 Android security patch, and hence we recommend all users to install it as soon as they are notified. If you haven't received a notification, check for the update manually in Settings. Users have taken to the Mi Forums to share screenshots of receiving the update on their Redmi 7 phones.

Even though the update size is not that big, it is advised to install the latest Redmi 7 update under a strong Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge.

To recall, the Redmi 7 was launched in India in April last year, and it was priced starting at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB + 16GB version. The 3GB + 32GB version carried at price tag of Rs. 8,999. However, the phone can now be purchased for as low as Rs. 7,499 for the base variant and at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. In terms of the colour options, Redmi 7 is sold in Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red. It is available on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores.