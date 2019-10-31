After announcing MIUI 11 back in September, Xiaomi started the rollout of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM update for the Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7, Poco F1, and the Redmi K20 Pro among a host of other smartphones in India earlier this month, as part of its first batch of upgrades. Xiaomi has now commenced the rollout of MIUI 11 stable update in India for the last phone in the first batch, the Redmi 7, bringing a tonne of new features to the budget phone. The stable MIUI 11 update for the Redmi 7 also comes with the October Android security patch, but it is still based on Android 9 Pie, instead of Android 10.

We have received the update on the Redmi 7 (Review) unit here at Gadgets 360, and have also come across multiple posts on the Mi community forum where Redmi 7 users have shared information about receiving the MIUI 11 update in India. As for the update itself, it carries the build number MIUI v11.0.2.0PFLINXM and is 1.7GB in size. As mentioned above, the update is based on Android Pie, and not Android 10. The update's rollout appears to have just begun and will soon reach out to all Redmi 7 users across the country.

As for the changelog, the stable MIUI v11.0.2.0 update brings a design overhaul for a more clutter-free aesthetics, improved touch experience, and better optimisation for full-screen display. There is a dynamic font scaling feature as well, alongside new sounds and animation effects. The MIUI 11 stable update for the Redmi 7 also brings the Mi Share file transfer tool, as well as the ability to preview documents before opening them. Xiaomi has added the new Mi Doc Viewer with the update too.

Quick replies, Game Turbo, and the ability to print photos directly from the phone without installing any third-party app have also arrived. Additionally, the stable MIUI v11.0.2.0 update for the Redmi 7 also introduces new screenshot editing tools, lock screen optimisations, new options to hide the notch, and Game Turbo enhancements. You can read in detail about MIUI 11 here. If you have a Redmi 7, you can check for the MIUI 11 update on your phone by following this path: Settings > About phone > System update.

The next batch of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM updates will begin on November 4 and last till November 12. Devices in the second batch include the Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Max 2. The Redmi K20 Pro is also part of the second batch, but started receiving its update in the past few days.