Technology News
loading

Redmi 7 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch

Redmi 7's stable MIUI v11.0.2.0PFLINXM update is 1.7GB in size and is now rolling out in India.

By | Updated: 31 October 2019 11:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch

Redmi 7 is the last device in Xiaomi's first batch of MIUI 11 upgrade in India

Highlights
  • MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7 brings the October security patch
  • The update introduces a design overhaul and new sounds
  • It also improves Game Turbo and adds remote print feature

After announcing MIUI 11 back in September, Xiaomi started the rollout of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM update for the Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7, Poco F1, and the Redmi K20 Pro among a host of other smartphones in India earlier this month, as part of its first batch of upgrades. Xiaomi has now commenced the rollout of MIUI 11 stable update in India for the last phone in the first batch, the Redmi 7, bringing a tonne of new features to the budget phone. The stable MIUI 11 update for the Redmi 7 also comes with the October Android security patch, but it is still based on Android 9 Pie, instead of Android 10.

We have received the update on the Redmi 7 (Review) unit here at Gadgets 360, and have also come across multiple posts on the Mi community forum where Redmi 7 users have shared information about receiving the MIUI 11 update in India. As for the update itself, it carries the build number MIUI v11.0.2.0PFLINXM and is 1.7GB in size. As mentioned above, the update is based on Android Pie, and not Android 10. The update's rollout appears to have just begun and will soon reach out to all Redmi 7 users across the country.

As for the changelog, the stable MIUI v11.0.2.0 update brings a design overhaul for a more clutter-free aesthetics, improved touch experience, and better optimisation for full-screen display. There is a dynamic font scaling feature as well, alongside new sounds and animation effects. The MIUI 11 stable update for the Redmi 7 also brings the Mi Share file transfer tool, as well as the ability to preview documents before opening them. Xiaomi has added the new Mi Doc Viewer with the update too.

Quick replies, Game Turbo, and the ability to print photos directly from the phone without installing any third-party app have also arrived. Additionally, the stable MIUI v11.0.2.0 update for the Redmi 7 also introduces new screenshot editing tools, lock screen optimisations, new options to hide the notch, and Game Turbo enhancements. You can read in detail about MIUI 11 here. If you have a Redmi 7, you can check for the MIUI 11 update on your phone by following this path: Settings > About phone > System update.

The next batch of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM updates will begin on November 4 and last till November 12. Devices in the second batch include the Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Max 2. The Redmi K20 Pro is also part of the second batch, but started receiving its update in the past few days.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Lots of ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Apple Posts Record Quarterly Revenue in India as Mac Sales Rise
Redmi 7 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. India Second Most Sleep-Deprived Nation After Japan, Fitbit Survey Finds
  5. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  6. Mi TV 4X Review
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  8. Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 MIUI 11 Update India Rollout Begins: Reports
  9. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  10. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Takes Issue With COAI Letter Over Telecoms Catastrophe
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
  3. Redmi 7 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  4. Apple Posts Record Quarterly Revenue in India as Mac Sales Rise
  5. Twitter to Ban Political Ads in Apparent Swipe at Facebook
  6. Facebook Now Has 1.62 Billion Daily Users, 2.2 Billion Daily Users Across Services
  7. Apple Tunes Out Trade War as New AirPods, Services Lift Holiday Outlook
  8. Apple Beats Profit Forecasts Amid Growth in Services, Wearables
  9. Redmi Y3 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Global Stable Update in India, Users Report
  10. Apex Legends Crosses the Mark of 70 Million Players Globally, Takes Centre Stage in EA’s Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.