Redmi 7, the next budget smartphone in Xiaomi's lineup, is due to launch alongside the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro today. Thus far, the Redmi 7 has been the subject of more than a few teasers, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro China variant has been teased to be slightly different from the recently launched India version. The Redmi 7 is rumoured to feature a 6.26-inch screen and Android 9 Pie. Xiaomi is also expected to launch products in its other categories at the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro launch event. Read on for Redmi 7 live stream timings, teased details, and expected specifications.

Redmi 7 launch time, live stream details

The Redmi 7 launch is scheduled for 2pm CST (11:30am IST) on Monday, March 18. Xiaomi should be broadcasting a Redmi 7 launch live stream on its dedicated pages for the event. As we mentioned, alongside the Redmi 7, Xiaomi will also be launching the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi 7 price (expected)

The Redmi 7 is expected to be priced starting between CNY 700 to CNY 800 (roughly Rs. 9,300), Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun tipped in an earlier post. There is no word on the India price of the phone, however it is likely to be in line with the Chinese pricing of the smartphone.

Redmi Note 7 Pro China price (expected)

If the India pricing of the Redmi note 7 Pro is any indication, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will start around CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 13,999), however given that there is a possibility of differences between the Indian model and the Chinese version, the pricing could also be different.

Redmi 7 specifications (expected)

CEO Lei Jun has thus far also revealed the Redmi 7 would come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared (IR) blaster, and a large battery pack. Images have also been shared of the smartphone, as seen above. A TENAA listing revealing a Redmi handset with model number M1810F6LE suggested the key specifications of the Redmi 7. The phone would feature a 6.26-inch HD+ display, 3,900mAh battery, and Android Pie. Similarly, it is found to have an octa-core processor along with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options, and 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB of onboard storage versions. There could be a Snapdragon 632 SoC if we believe a recent hands-on video.

The listing also notes that the Redmi 7 will pack a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. It also suggested that the Redmi 7 would have various colour variants, including Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Pink, Purple, Red, and White. Also, it specified that the device measures 158.65x76.43x8.47mm and weighs 180 grams. A 3,900mAh battery was also unveiled. The TENAA listing also listed an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The Indian version of the Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10. The phone also packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style display notch that Xiaomi calls Dot Notch. Under the hood, there is an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Chinese version of the phone is likely to have similar specifications.

