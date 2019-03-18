Technology News

Redmi 7 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications

, 18 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications

Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro China variant will be launched today at 11:30am IST

Highlights

  • Redmi 7 specifications have been leaked via a TENAA listing
  • The Redmi 7 price has also been tipped by CEO Lei Jun
  • The company has already shown the phone in a teaser image

Redmi 7, the next budget smartphone in Xiaomi's lineup, is due to launch alongside the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro today. Thus far, the Redmi 7 has been the subject of more than a few teasers, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro China variant has been teased to be slightly different from the recently launched India version. Xiaomi is also expected to launch products in its other categories at the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro launch event. Read on for Redmi 7 live stream timings, teased details, and expected specifications.

Redmi 7 launch time, live stream details

The Redmi 7 launch is scheduled for 2pm CST (11:30am IST) on Monday, March 18. Xiaomi should be broadcasting a Redmi 7 launch live stream on its dedicated pages for the event. As we mentioned, alongside the Redmi 7, Xiaomi will also be launching the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi 7 price (expected)

The Redmi 7 is expected to be priced starting between CNY 700 to CNY 800 (roughly Rs. 9,300), Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun tipped in an earlier post.

Redmi 7 specifications (expected)

CEO Lei Jun has thus far also revealed the Redmi 7 would come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared (IR) blaster, and a large battery pack. Images have also been shared of the smartphone, as seen above. A TENAA listing revealing a Redmi handset with model number M1810F6LE suggested the key specifications of the Redmi 7. The phone would feature a 6.26-inch HD+ display, 3,900mAh battery, and Android Pie. Similarly, it is found to have an octa-core processor along with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options, and 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB of onboard storage versions. There could be a Snapdragon 632 SoC if we believe a recent hands-on video.

The listing also notes that the Redmi 7 will pack a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. It also suggested that the Redmi 7 would have various colour variants, including Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Pink, Purple, Red, and White. Also, it specified that the device measures 158.65x76.43x8.47mm and weighs 180 grams. A 3,900mAh battery was also unveiled. The TENAA listing also listed an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Specifications, Redmi 7 Price, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro Specificaitons, Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Note 7 Pro Sale in India, Android Q Beta Released, Huawei Nova 4e Launch, and More News This Week
Redmi 7 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F7 Offer
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  2. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Set to Debut Soon
  3. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  4. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  8. Tesla May Come to India in 2019, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  10. Majority of Android Antivirus Apps Ineffective, Unreliable: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.