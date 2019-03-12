Redmi 7 will debut in China on March 18 -- alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro -- Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed on Monday. Weibing posted an image on Weibo that shows the design of the Redmi 7. The phone is seen to sport a waterdrop-style display notch and come in gradient colour options. Notably, the Redmi 7 will be the successor to the Redmi 6 that was launched last year. Xiaomi also last year brought the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro as the two other models in the Redmi 6 family.

Among other developments, Weibing's post on Weibo confirms the launch date of the Redmi 7. The phone will debut at the same venue where Xiaomi is set to launch the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

In addition to revealing the release date, Weibing posted an image that shows the Redmi 7 from various angles. It confirms that there is a waterdrop-style display notch on the upcoming phone alongside a gradient-finish back panel that has a room for a fingerprint sensor and dual rear camera setup.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

A TENAA listing with model number M1810F6LE suggested the key specifications of the Redmi 7. The phone would have a 6.26-inch HD+ display, 3,900mAh battery, and Android Pie. Also, it is found to have an octa-core processor, which could be a Snapdragon 632 SoC if we believe a recent hands-on video, along with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options, and 16GB, 32GB as well as 64GB of onboard storage options.

The listing on TENAA also suggested that the Redmi 7 would come in a list of colour options, including Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Pink, Purple, Red, and White. It also specified the dimensions of the design that measures 158.65x76.43x8.47mm and weighs 180 grams.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun in a recent Weibo post revealed that the Redmi 7 would come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared (IR) blaster, and a large battery pack. If we look at the speculation, the phone could come with a starting price of CNY 900 (roughly Rs. 9,300).