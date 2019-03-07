Technology News

Redmi 7 to Be Powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC, Suggests Alleged Hands-on Video

, 07 March 2019
Redmi 7 to Be Powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC, Suggests Alleged Hands-on Video

The hands-on video of Redmi 7 has been leaked by a Vietnamese YouTube channel

Highlights

  • Leaked hands-on video shows octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC
  • It also highlights the dual rear camera setup on the phone
  • Redmi 7 was recently spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA’s website

Redmi 7 may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. The new revelation comes from an alleged leaked hands-on video that also showcases the design of the upcoming Redmi phone. The chipset was notably featured on models such as the Asus ZenFone Max M2, Honor 8C, and Moto G7 Power. Recently, a TENAA listing supposedly leaked the first images of the Redmi 7 with model number M1810F6LE. The listing also revealed some of the key specifications of the new smartphone; it didn't mention the chipset, though.

Vietnamese YouTube channel Dương Dê has published an alleged leaked hands-on video of the Redmi 7 that points to the presence of 14nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. The chipset has eight cores of Kryo 250 CPU clocked at 1.8GHz and Adreno 506 GPU. Also, there is a Snapdragon X9 LTE modem to offer 4G LTE support.

The purported presence of the Snapdragon 632 SoC on the Redmi 7 brings it closer to models such as the Asus ZenFone Max M2, Honor 8C, and Moto G7 Power. All these models also have the same chipset. Moreover, the video shows that with the budget Snapdragon chip, the handset scored 1,01,949 points on AnTuTu.

In addition to revealing the chipset details and benchmark scores, the video shows that the Redmi 7 has a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and dedicated microSD card slot. Furthermore, the phone appears to have a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

If we look at the previously spotted TENAA listing, the Redmi 7 will come with a 6.26-inch (720x1520 pixels) HD+ display and have 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options. The Android 9.0 Pie-based phone was also found to have 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage variants. Further, there is a 3,900mAh battery.

The TENAA listing also mentioned a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It also showcased that the phone will measure 158.65x76.43x8.47mm and 180 grams.

Xiaomi is hosting a press event in China on March 18 where it is expected to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro for the Chinese market. The same event could also be the place where we would see the official appearance of the Redmi 7.

Comments

