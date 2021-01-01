Technology News
  Redmi 7 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch in India: Report

Redmi 7 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch in India: Report

This marks the last major update for Redmi 7.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 January 2021 18:23 IST
Redmi 9 was launched in India in April 2019

Redmi 7 has started receiving Android 10 update in India, as per a report. The global variant of the smartphone received the Android 10 update last week and it is now reportedly rolling out to devices in India as well. The update brings with it the December 2020 Android security patch. The Android 10 update is rolling out to limited users as it is in a stable beta phase. It is expected to expand to more users if no critical bugs are found in the build.

The Android 10 update for Redmi 7 in India carries build number V11.0.3.0.QFLINXM, as per a report by Gizmochina. Xiaomi had rolled out the Android 10 update for Redmi 7 in China back in June, and for the phone's global variant last week, added the report. It is rolling out to Redmi 7 phones in India right now, but there is no information about when Redmi 7 in other regions will get the long-due update.

Xiaomi had announced last week that Redmi 7, along with Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6, will not be updated to MIUI 12. The company stated “compatibility and performance issues” as the reason for not including the smartphones in the MIUI 12 update plan, even though they were initially listed.

Redmi 9 was launched in India in April 2019 with MIUI 10. It was updated to MIUI 11 last year.

Hence, the Android 10 update is likely the last major update for the Redmi 7.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Update, Android 10
