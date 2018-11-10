NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Price in India Hiked; Mi TV 4C, 4A, and Mi Power Bank 2i Too Become Costlier

Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Price in India Hiked; Mi TV 4C, 4A, and Mi Power Bank 2i Too Become Costlier

, 10 November 2018
Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Price in India Hiked; Mi TV 4C, 4A, and Mi Power Bank 2i Too Become Costlier

Redmi 6A price in India will now start at Rs. 6,599

Highlights

  • Redmi 6A starting price has been increased to Rs. 6,599
  • Redmi 6 will now start at Rs. 8,499, an increase of Rs. 500
  • Mi TV prices increased by up to Rs. 2,000

Xiaomi India on Saturday announced price hikes for two its most affordable smartphones — the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 — as well as select TV and powerbank models. Xiaomi said in a statement on Twitter that the price increase was necessary due to "a significant rise in input cost" thanks to rupee that has "depreciated against the dollar by nearly 15 percent".

Xiaomi Redmi 6A (2GB+16GB) will now retail at Rs. 6,599, a price increase of Rs. 600 from its introductory launch price of Rs. 5,999. Xiaomi said the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the Redmi 6A will now retail at Rs. 7,499, an increase of Rs. 500.

It's worth pointing out that Xiaomi had indicated at the time of the launch of the Redmi 6A in India in early September that the pricing of the smartphone may be revised upwards in a couple of months if rupee's slide continues, so the move is hardly unexpected. However, the increase in price of other products may come as a bit of surprise to Mi fans.

The entry-level variant of the Redmi 6 will now retail at Rs. 8,499, an increase of Rs. 500 as compared to its launch price of Rs. 7,999. As of now, the price of the 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 6 remains unchanged at Rs. 9,499.

Two of the recently launched Mi LED TVs have also seen their prices increased. The Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32 and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49 will now retail at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 31,999 respectively, an increase of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 respectively.

Finally, the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i continues its up-again, down-again pricing trend with a new price tag of Rs. 899, an increase of Rs. 100.

All new prices will be effective from midnight, November 11.

Comments

Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Price in India Hiked; Mi TV 4C, 4A, and Mi Power Bank 2i Too Become Costlier
