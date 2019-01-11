NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi 6A to Go on Open Sale in India From Midnight Tonight

, 11 January 2019
Redmi 6A to Go on Open Sale in India From Midnight Tonight

Redmi 6A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999

Highlights

  • Redmi 6A will go on open sale for the first time
  • It is set to go on sale on Amazon India and Mi.com from midnight
  • Redmi 6A comes in two RAM + Storage options, varied colours

edmi 6A will be available via open sale in India, starting midnight tonight. Ever since its launch back in September, the smartphone was sold through weekly sales, but after midnight, the Redmi 6A 16GB storage and 32GB storage variants will go on sale on Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, the Redmi 6A is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, sports a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. The price of the smartphone was hiked last year due to depreciation of the rupee, but it was brought back to its original price last month.

Xiaomi has taken to Twitter to announce that the Redmi 6A will go on open sale for the first time on Amazon India and Mi.com. The open sale will begin at midnight, and the price starts at Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant and the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 6,999.

To recall, the 32GB storage option went on open sale in November itself, and moving forward even the 16GB variant will be available openly.

Just earlier today, Xiaomi announced a Redmi 6 permanent price cut in India as well. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is now priced at Rs. 7,999 and the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999.

Redmi 6A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 6A runs MIUI 10, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB and 32GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot.

In the camera department, the Redmi 6A bears a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture. There is a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 headphone jack.

Sensors onboard the Redmi 6A include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and a proximity sensor. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood that the company claims will deliver up to 40 percent more juice. Dimensions of the smartphone 147.5x71.5x8.3mm and weight is 145 grams. Like the Redmi 6, this model comes in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue hues.

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking and easy to handle
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reasonable performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat and too many ads
  • Price will rise after introductory offer
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6A review
Display5.45-inch
Processor2GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Redmi 6A, Redmi 6A Specifications, Redmi 6A Price in India, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
iPhone Prices Slashed by Chinese Retailers After Apple Sales Warning
China's Chang'e-4 Lunar Probe Sends Panoramic Image of Moon's Far Side
