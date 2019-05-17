The Redmi 6A is the top selling phone in India in Q1 2019, according to IDC. The top three spots are all taken by Xiaomi phones, with the Redmi Note 6 Pro coming in second and the Redmi Y2 coming in at third. IDC has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Redmi 6A smartphone sold 3 million units in Q1 2019, and managed to rake in the most market share at 9.5 percent in total.

To take the second spot, 1.5 million Redmi Note 6 Pro units were sold in the same quarter raking in 4.8 percent market share. Similarly, 1.23 million units of the Redmi Y2 were sold in the first quarter, taking in the third spot on the list, and raking in 3.8 percent market share. Furthermore, Global VP Manu Kumar Jain further cites IDC to assert that seven out of 10 phones on the top selling list for Q1 2019 are Xiaomi phones, with the above mentioned phones taking the top three spots. The list includes the Redmi 6 Pro at the 7th spot, Redmi 6 at the 8th spot, Redmi Note 7 at the 9th spot, and Redmi Go and the 10th spot..

The Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core sit on the fourth and fifth position on the list, and the sixth position is taken by the Vivo V15 Pro. As we mentioned, IDC has confirmed the data to Gadgets 360.

In its latest report, IDC states that Xiaomi is leading the Indian smartphone market share in Q1 2019 with 30.6 percent stake. The company managed to sell a total of 9.8 million phone units in the timeframe, up from last year's 9.1 million in the same quarter. IDC further notes that the company grew year-on-year (YoY) by 8.1 percent in Q1 2019, and it also continued to dominate the online channel with 48.6 percent share in the first quarter.

Samsung took the second spot with 22.3 percent market share and shipping 7.2 million units in the first quarter. Samsung surpassed Apple for the leadership position in the premium ($500+) segment with an overall share of 36 percent in Q1 2019 due to its newly launched Galaxy S10 series that was supported by huge marketing campaigns.

IDC reports total shipments of 32.1 million units in Q1 2019, seeing India's smartphone market grow 7.1 percent YoY despite the global market falling by six percent during the same period.