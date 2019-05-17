Technology News

Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Top Selling Phones in India in First Quarter: IDC

Xiaomi sold 3 million units of the Redmi 6A in Q1 2019

By | Updated: 17 May 2019 13:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Top Selling Phones in India in First Quarter: IDC

Seven out of 10 top selling phones are from Xiaomi

Highlights
  • Redmi 6A takes the top spot with 9.5 percent market share
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro takes the second spot with 4.8 percent market share
  • Redmi Y2 comes in third with 3.8 percent market share

The Redmi 6A is the top selling phone in India in Q1 2019, according to IDC. The top three spots are all taken by Xiaomi phones, with the Redmi Note 6 Pro coming in second and the Redmi Y2 coming in at third. IDC has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Redmi 6A smartphone sold 3 million units in Q1 2019, and managed to rake in the most market share at 9.5 percent in total.

To take the second spot, 1.5 million Redmi Note 6 Pro units were sold in the same quarter raking in 4.8 percent market share. Similarly, 1.23 million units of the Redmi Y2 were sold in the first quarter, taking in the third spot on the list, and raking in 3.8 percent market share. Furthermore, Global VP Manu Kumar Jain further cites IDC to assert that seven out of 10 phones on the top selling list for Q1 2019 are Xiaomi phones, with the above mentioned phones taking the top three spots. The list includes the Redmi 6 Pro at the 7th spot, Redmi 6 at the 8th spot, Redmi Note 7 at the 9th spot, and Redmi Go and the 10th spot..

The Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core sit on the fourth and fifth position on the list, and the sixth position is taken by the Vivo V15 Pro. As we mentioned, IDC has confirmed the data to Gadgets 360.

In its latest report, IDC states that Xiaomi is leading the Indian smartphone market share in Q1 2019 with 30.6 percent stake. The company managed to sell a total of 9.8 million phone units in the timeframe, up from last year's 9.1 million in the same quarter. IDC further notes that the company grew year-on-year (YoY) by 8.1 percent in Q1 2019, and it also continued to dominate the online channel with 48.6 percent share in the first quarter.

Samsung took the second spot with 22.3 percent market share and shipping 7.2 million units in the first quarter. Samsung surpassed Apple for the leadership position in the premium ($500+) segment with an overall share of 36 percent in Q1 2019 due to its newly launched Galaxy S10 series that was supported by huge marketing campaigns.

IDC reports total shipments of 32.1 million units in Q1 2019, seeing India's smartphone market grow 7.1 percent YoY despite the global market falling by six percent during the same period.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking and easy to handle
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reasonable performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat and too many ads
  • Price will rise after introductory offer
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6A review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 625
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3080mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, IDC
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult in the Running to Be Batman for Matt Reeves’ 2021 Movie
Huawei Ban Clouds US-China Trade Talks, Tech Sector
Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Top Selling Phones in India in First Quarter: IDC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With Flip Camera, Snapdragon 855, 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  6. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 to Go on Sale in India Today
  8. NASA Spots Israeli Spacecraft's Crash Site on Moon
  9. Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Bestselling Phones in India in Q1: IDC
  10. Redmi Note 7S to Be Sold via Flipkart in India, Red Colour Option Confirmed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.