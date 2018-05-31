Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Redmi 6A Leaked in 3 Variants on the TENAA Certification Site, Specifications and Images Revealed

31 May 2018
Photo Credit: TENAA

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 6A has been spotted on TENAA
  • Three different variants of the new Redmi handset surfaced
  • The latest development comes after the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Plus listed

After Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Plus, Xiaomi has now been spotted building a new handset that appears to be none other than the Redmi 6A. The latest development has emerged from TENAA - the Chinese telecommunications certification authority that previously revealed the other two unannounced Redmi 6 series models. The Redmi 6A surfaced on the certification website carries three model numbers, including M1804C3CT, M1804C3DT, and M1804C3DC. The only major difference between the three Redmi 6A variants seems to the availability of a dual rear camera setup on two models, while one has a single camera setup. Nevertheless, the design of the three Redmi variants is appears identical with a thin-bezel display on the front and a metal-finish back.

As per the TENAA listing, the M1804C3DT and M1804C3DC feature a dual rear camera setup. Specifications spotted in listing show the dual rear camera setup has least an 8-megapixel sensor, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor expected to the be primary offering. The M1804C3CT variant, on the other hand, has a single rear camera sensor that is likely to be of 8-megapixel resolution.

xiaomi redmi 6a single rear camera variant tenaa Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Photo Credit: TENAA

 

The frontal view of all the three variants appears to be identical, with a rounded-edge display that has thin bezels. It also looks similar to the Redmi 5 that was launched in December last year. Further, the back of the three Redmi series models has a fingerprint sensor and a metal finish.

The Redmi 6A is said to run Android 8.1 with MIUI on top and feature a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is also likely to have a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and include a 3000mAh battery. Further, there could be a Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood, coupled with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options.

Similar to the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Plus, the Redmi 6A is likely to come in multiple colour options, including Black, Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray, and Silver. We need to wait for sometime to understand the availability and price details of the new Redmi model.

Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6A, Xiaomi
