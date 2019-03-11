Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro have received temporary price cuts in India. As a result of the latest development, the Redmi 6A 32GB storage model can be purchased at Rs. 6,499, while Redmi 6 Pro is available for as low as Rs. 8,999. The new promotion is applicable through Amazon.in and Mi.com. Customers can also exchange their existing smartphones in lieu of the new model. Furthermore, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback offer through Mi.com along with 100GB additional 4G data.

As per the new promotion, the Redmi 6A 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is available at Rs. 6,499. This is Rs. 500 lesser than the regular price of the 32GB storage variant that comes at Rs. 6,999. The discount is applicable through both Amazon.in and Mi.com.

If the Redmi 6A isn't your choice, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi 6 Pro 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option at Rs. 8,999, down from Rs. 9,999. The Redmi 6 Pro 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has also received a temporary price cut and is available at Rs. 10,999. This also shows a Rs. 1,000 discount from the existing price.

Similar to the Redmi 6A discount, the Redmi 6 Pro is also available with discounted prices through Amazon.in and Mi.com. Customers can also exchange their old smartphones to avail additional discounts. Furthermore, Mi.com is offering a Rs. 2,200 instant cashback along with 4.5TB of high speed data for Jio customers.

The new promotion comes just after Xiaomi announced a price cut on the Mi A2. Particularly, the price of the Mi A2 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model dropped from Rs. 13,999 to Rs. 11,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.