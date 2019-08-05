Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 64 Megapixel Camera Tech Showcase Expected at Xiaomi's Image Centric Event on August 7

Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Tech Showcase Expected at Xiaomi's Image-Centric Event on August 7

The upcoming Redmi 64-megapixel phone will come with a quad rear camera setup.

Updated: 5 August 2019 11:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Tech Showcase Expected at Xiaomi's Image-Centric Event on August 7

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi’s poster has the tagline ‘Images of the future’

Highlights
  • Xiaomi may unveil just the 64-megapixel technology at the event
  • The Redmi 64-megapixel phone may or may not be launched then
  • The upcoming phone is confirmed to sport a quad rear camera setup

Xiaomi is now teasing the arrival of a new imaging technology on August 7. The company could launch its 64-megapixel sensor technology on that day. The Redmi 64-megapixel phone has been leaked on several occasions, and the company could provide more details on this new camera technology and the phone that will be equipped with it. It may well just announce the 64-megapixel technology, and launch the expected Redmi phone at a later date. The Redmi 64-megapixel phone is confirmed to sport a quad camera setup when it arrives. The unveiling looks set to take on rival brand Realme to showcase the 64-megapixel camera technology. The Chinese electronics company has taken to Weibo to announce that a new technology from Xiaomi will be announced on August 7. The poster has the Redmi logo sitting on top right, confirming that this technology will be integrated into a Redmi sub-brand first. The poster reveals little else, and comes with a tagline ‘Images of the Future.'

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the 64-megapixel phone will sport four rear cameras at the back, and that a 64-megapixel photo will be up to 20MB in size. The resolution of the photo produced will be far superior to that of an 8K TV, the company added, making it the first smartphone to offer such ultra-high resolution. The company even shared a photo sample to show off greater detail.

Realme is also gearing up to launch its own 64-megapixel phone, and has announced a dedicated event on August 8 in India, to reveal more details regarding this. It looks like the Redmi brand is set to pre-empt Realme brand by showcasing the tech a day ahead of it.

Xiaomi is rumoured to use Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was announced earlier this year, but there has been no confirmation from the company's end. If it does use the Samsung sensor, the upcoming Redmi phone will be able to produce a 16-megapixel output in low-light conditions by merging four pixels into one using its Tetracell technology. The camera sensor can also descramble its colour filter to deliver full-size 64-megapixel shots. It brings support for real-time HDR of up to 100-decibels, and a remosaic algorithm for well-lit environments which should help improve picture quality.

Samsung itself is expected to launch its 64-megapixel smartphone in the Galaxy A-series in September, a recent report indicated.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera
French Hoverboard Inventor Flies Over the English Channel
Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Tech Showcase Expected at Xiaomi's Image-Centric Event on August 7
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart
  2. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  3. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale Will Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  5. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  7. Redmi K20 Pro's Hi-Fi DAC: Does It Make Sense to Buy An 'Audiophile Phone'?
  8. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Which Is the Real 'Flagship Killer'?
  9. Infinix S4 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  10. Which Is the Cheapest Phone That Can Run PUBG Mobile Lite?
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Kicks Off From August 8, Top Offers on Mobile Phones Revealed
  2. Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Tech Showcase Expected at Xiaomi's Image-Centric Event on August 7
  3. French Hoverboard Inventor Flies Over the English Channel
  4. Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw Rolls Off to $180 Million Opening Weekend at Worldwide Box Office
  5. Cloudflare Terminates 8chan as Customer Over 'Hate-Filled' Content
  6. Infinix S4 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Shares Its First Pictures of Earth Taken by Its LI4 Camera
  8. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  9. Huawei Tests Smartphone With Its Own Hongmeng OS, Possibly for Sale This Year: Report
  10. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.