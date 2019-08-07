Technology News
Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Phone Launching in India in Q4, Xiaomi Phone 100-Megapixel Camera Incoming

Xiaomi's 100-megapixel camera phone will debut under the Mi brand.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 13:55 IST
Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Phone Launching in India in Q4, Xiaomi Phone 100-Megapixel Camera Incoming

Redmi 64-megapixel camera phone uses Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung ISOCELL GW1 features a 1/1.7” sensor
  • Xiaomi hasn’t shared any specifics about the phone, except the sensor
  • Realme is also bringing a 64-megapixel camera phone

Xiaomi on Wednesday shared more details about its upcoming 64-megapixel camera phone. The company confirmed that the smartphone will be released as a part of Redmi sub-brand and will be using Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. Xiaomi also noted that the Redmi 64-megapixel camera phone will be launched in India in Q4 of this year. So, we can expect it to reach stores sometime between October and December. Additionally, Xiaomi also revealed that it will be bringing a Mi-branded phone with a 100-megapixel camera. This upcoming Mi phone will also be using a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor, however there is no word on when the phone will make its debut.

The Chinese company revealed the details of the upcoming Redmi and Mi phones in a Weibo post and a press statement shared with Gadgets 360 on Wednesday. The company did not share any actual details about the phones and mostly talked about the sensors. The exact sensor being used in the Mi 100-megapixel camera phone is unknown at this point.

We do now know that upcoming Redmi 64-megapixel camera phone will be using the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This sensor was unveiled by Samsung in May this year.

“The ISOCELL Bright GW1 is a high 64-megapixel resolution image sensor designed to take bright and sharp photographs in any lighting with Tetracell and 3D HDR technology,” Samsung says on its website. “The ISOCELL Bright GW1 features 0.8um pixel with ISOCELL Plus technology that significantly increases light sensitivity and color fidelity for more accurate and clearer photos.”

The Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 features a 1/1.7-inch sensor with 0.8um pixel size (1.6um after four pixels are combined for 16-megapixel photo). The sensor also supports Hybrid 3D HDR to “capture more detailed images”.

Meanwhile, Realme, which is also teasing its upcoming 64-megapixel camera smartphone, has indicated that the smartphone will be called Realme 5. Both Xiaomi and Realme phones are expected to compete with each other. Realme will share more details about its upcoming 64-megapixel camera phone on Thursday.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi 64 megapixel camera phone
