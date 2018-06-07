Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi 6 Teaser Claims Lag-Free Performance in Long-Term Usage

 
, 07 June 2018
Redmi 6 Teaser Claims Lag-Free Performance in Long-Term Usage

Photo Credit: TENAA

Highlights

  • Redmi 6 is teased to offer "lag-free performance"
  • Three variants of the smartphone are expected
  • Launch date in China is set for June 12

Redmi 6 has been confirmed to launch at an official Xiaomi launch event to be held in China on June 12. The latest smartphone in Xiaomi's budget Redmi series has been teased by the Chinese phone maker once again, this time with the claim that the handset will offer a lag-free experience even with long-term usage. Three variants - Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Plus/ Pro - are expected to launch at the event, with all of them having been spotted on TENAA recently.

As we mentioned, Xiaomi has teased "lag-free performance" on the Redmi 6 in terms of long-term use. To recall, Xiaomi has already announced the launch of the budget smartphone range in a teaser on Weibo. However, the company hasn't yet revealed any specifications, features, pricing details, or availability timelines around the same. We can expect things to be clearer once the Redmi 6 is unveiled at the event next week.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 rumoured specifications

The Redmi 6 is rumoured to run Android 8.1 Oreo, and sport a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The SoC powering the Redmi 6 could be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. As for battery specifications, a 3000mAh unit is expected.

There might also be a Redmi 6 Plus or Redmi 6 Pro with a bigger 5.84-inch full-HD+ display that has a 19:9 aspect ratio. This variant might come with a dual selfie camera setup consisting of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, and a larger 4000mAh battery. Additionally, there could be a cheaper Redmi 6A with features like a dual rear camera setup, a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon 625 SoC, MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and a 3000mAh battery.

Comments

Display5.45-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
