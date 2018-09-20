Redmi 6, Redmi 5A Flash Sales to Be Held Today at 12pm

Xiaomi will hold the next flash sale for its mid-range Redmi 6 smartphone at 12pm IST (Noon) today, on September 20, across Mi.com and Flipkart. The Redmi 5A will also be available as part of its next flash sale on Mi.com exclusively at the same time today. The Redmi 6 was launched earlier this month alongside the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro at Xiaomi's event held in New Delhi. On the other hand, the Redmi 5A was launched in India back in November last year.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 5A price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 9,499 for the one with 3GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Xiaomi India, however, made it clear at the launch event that this is an introductory price tag and will be applicable for only the first two months of sale. After that, prices may rise subject to depreciation of the rupee against the US Dollar. The phone will be sold in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue colour variants.

The Redmi 5A is available in India at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM model and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. Colour options include Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 6 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Redmi 6 bears a horizontally stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25-micron pixels, and AI-based Portrait Mode. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the handset, with f/2.2 aperture and AI beautification capabilities. The phone gets a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5W charging. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of onboard storage. In the camera department, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and an LED flash.

The Redmi 5A also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and an 3.5mm headphone jack. It gets a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.