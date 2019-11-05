Technology News
Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Start Receiving MIUI 11 Global Stable Update in India, Users Report

Based on the screenshots, the update size for the Redmi 6 Pro is 534MB.

Updated: 5 November 2019 12:17 IST
Redmi 6 Pro update brings along the October security patch

Highlights
  • Redmi Y2 update version number is MIUI 11.0.1.0.PEFMIXM
  • Redmi 6 Pro update version number is MIUI 11.0.3.0.PDMMIXM
  • The update is rolling out to a few users only for now

After rolling out MIUI 11 to the first batch of devices, Xiaomi has started rolling out the major update to the second batch i.e., older devices. Redmi Note 5 Pro received the update a few days ago, and now the Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 have joined the list. Users who have these two phones are posting screenshots on the forums, confirming the arrival of the update. It could be possible that the update rollout is restricted to a limited number of users for now, and a broader rollout will commence after no critical bugs are found.

Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 users in India are posting on the MIUI forums that they have received an MIUI 11 stable update. Redmi 6 Pro update comes with version number MIUI 11.0.3.0.PDMMIXM update and the Redmi Y2 update comes with version number MIUI 11.0.1.0.PEFMIXM. Based on the screenshots, the update size of the Redmi 6 Pro is 534MB, and the update size for the Redmi Y2 is 1.5GB. There has been no official announcement from Xiaomi nor is there any download link available yet, indicating that this may be a Global Beta Stable rollout for now - the company's terminology for a soak test. A broader rollout should follow soon after the initial soak test is over.

You can check for the MIUI 11 update manually in Settings, and if you haven't received the update, there's no option but to wait it out. If you have received an update, ensure that you download it under a good Wi-Fi connection and install it while the phone is on charge. The update also brings along the October security patch. MIUI 11 brings features like a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects, a new Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator.

The second phase will see the update hit the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Max 2 between November 4-12. The Redmi K20 Pro is part of the second batch, but has already begun receiving its MIUI update.

Redmi 6 PRo, Redmi Y2, MIUI 11, MIUI, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Fantastic Beasts 3 to Be Set in Brazil, Filming Begins in Spring 2020
Apple Partners Valve to Develop Its AR Headset: Report
