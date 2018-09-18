The Redmi 6 Pro smartphone will be available to purchase in a flash sale today, only the second time the handset is up for grabs in the country. Like last week, the Redmi 6 Pro flash sale today will be held at 12pm and will be hosted on Mi.com and Amazon.in. Key highlights of the smartphone include dual-rear camera setup, Face Unlock, 4,000mAh battery, and dual-VoLTE support. It is the top model in Xiaomi's new Redmi 6 series, and comes in two variants. Considering the Redmi 6 Pro price in India, it will compete with the likes of Oppo A3s, Samsung Galaxy J6, Honor 9N, etc.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India, specifications

The Redmi 6 Pro price in India is Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants. The new smartphone will come in Black, Blue, Gold, and Red colours for both the variants. As for the launch offers, buyers on Mi.com get 3-month free subscription to Hungama Music and Rs. 2,200 instant cashback and 4.5TB additional data from Jio. Amazon India customers will get the no-cost EMI option on Bajaj FinServ cards as well as HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

The Redmi 6 Pro is the most premium out of the three Redmi phones launching in India today. It runs MIUI 9.6 based on top of Android Oreo, and sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a display notch (with the option to hide the notch). The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, 1.25-micron pixels, and LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors onboard the Redmi 6 Pro include fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, and dimensions of the smartphone are 149.33x71.68x8.75mm. The phone weighs 178 grams. Colour options for the handset include Red, Black, Gold, and Blue.

