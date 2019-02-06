Technology news

Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Receive Temporary Price Cut in India

, 06 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Receive Temporary Price Cut in India

Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A price cut will be effective from February 6, 2019 to February 8, 2019

Highlights

  • The Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro have received price cut
  • The discount will be available from Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in
  • The price cut on the Redmi 6 is already live on Flipkart

Xiaomi has announced a temporary price cut for a trio of Redmi smartphones and the phones will be available at the discounted prices between February 6, 2019 and February 8, 2019. Following the price reduction, the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and the Redmi 6 Pro can be purchased at discounts ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,000 for certain variants on their original launch price. The Redmi 6 series smartphones are now available at reduced prices from the official Xiaomi e-store, Amazon.in and Flipkart. Apart from the price discounts, there are other offers in tow as well for the Redmi 6-series phones. 

The Chinese smartphone maker announced the limited time price cut on the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6 Pro via a tweet from the official Redmi India Twitter account, and also took a dig at Samsung's freshly launched Galaxy M-series smartphones by asking millennial smartphone users to choose wisely. However, the company has not disclosed the platform-specific offers such as banking discounts, EMI offers, exchange plans, etc. for the three phones. 

Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A price discounts

The Redmi 6 Pro's 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 10,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 12,999. The lower-end Redmi 6 Pro (Review) variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage will also get a price reduction worth Rs. 2,000 and will be available at Rs. 8,999, down from its original price of Rs. 10,999. Additionally, the entry-level Redmi 6A (Review) will be available at a reduced price for three days starting February 6, 2019. The Redmi 6A's 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage model will be sold at Rs. 6,499, down from its original launch price of Rs. 6,999. 

When it comes to the Redmi 6 (Review), only the 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the smartphone will be available at a reduced price point. This particular model, which was launched at Rs. 9,499 and later received a price cut, can be purchased for Rs. 8,499 during the 3-day discount fest. Interestingly, the discount on the Redmi 6 is already live on Flipkart as part of the Flipkart Super Value Week sale. Flipkart is also offering benefits such as a 10 percent discount for purchases made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card and an instant discount worth Rs. 1,800 as well as 20GB of extra data to Airtel subscribers. 

Are Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 the best budget smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi 6

Redmi 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI, spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 review
Display5.45-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Vivid display
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • No dual 4G VoLTE
  • Unattractive notch design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • App scaling is affected by the notch
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro review
Display5.84-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking and easy to handle
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reasonable performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat and too many ads
  • Price will rise after introductory offer
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6A review
Display5.45-inch
Processor2GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, Flipkart, Amazon, Price Cut
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Starts Receiving January 2019 Security Patch, Improved Camera App in India
Fortnite Lunar New Year Event May Be Announced Soon
Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Receive Temporary Price Cut in India
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  2. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Earth May Lose Its Blue Colour by 2100: MIT Study
  4. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to Go on Sale Again on February 7
  5. Oppo K1 With 6.4-Inch Full-HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today
  6. New Avengers: Endgame Teaser Trailer Shows Who Is Still Alive
  7. OnePlus to Crowdsource Next OxygenOS Feature, Offers Free Phone
  8. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  9. ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1 To Get Discounts During Asus Sale
  10. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go’s Alleged Storage, Colour Variants for India Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.