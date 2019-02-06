Xiaomi has announced a temporary price cut for a trio of Redmi smartphones and the phones will be available at the discounted prices between February 6, 2019 and February 8, 2019. Following the price reduction, the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and the Redmi 6 Pro can be purchased at discounts ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,000 for certain variants on their original launch price. The Redmi 6 series smartphones are now available at reduced prices from the official Xiaomi e-store, Amazon.in and Flipkart. Apart from the price discounts, there are other offers in tow as well for the Redmi 6-series phones.

The Chinese smartphone maker announced the limited time price cut on the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6 Pro via a tweet from the official Redmi India Twitter account, and also took a dig at Samsung's freshly launched Galaxy M-series smartphones by asking millennial smartphone users to choose wisely. However, the company has not disclosed the platform-specific offers such as banking discounts, EMI offers, exchange plans, etc. for the three phones.

Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A price discounts

The Redmi 6 Pro's 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 10,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 12,999. The lower-end Redmi 6 Pro (Review) variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage will also get a price reduction worth Rs. 2,000 and will be available at Rs. 8,999, down from its original price of Rs. 10,999. Additionally, the entry-level Redmi 6A (Review) will be available at a reduced price for three days starting February 6, 2019. The Redmi 6A's 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage model will be sold at Rs. 6,499, down from its original launch price of Rs. 6,999.

When it comes to the Redmi 6 (Review), only the 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the smartphone will be available at a reduced price point. This particular model, which was launched at Rs. 9,499 and later received a price cut, can be purchased for Rs. 8,499 during the 3-day discount fest. Interestingly, the discount on the Redmi 6 is already live on Flipkart as part of the Flipkart Super Value Week sale. Flipkart is also offering benefits such as a 10 percent discount for purchases made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card and an instant discount worth Rs. 1,800 as well as 20GB of extra data to Airtel subscribers.

Are Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 the best budget smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

