Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 6 Pro Android 9.0 Pie Based MIUI 10.3.2 Global Stable Update Now Available to Download

Redmi 6 Pro Android 9.0 Pie-Based MIUI 10.3.2 Global Stable Update Now Available to Download

The update also brings the May Android security patch.

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 18:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 6 Pro Android 9.0 Pie-Based MIUI 10.3.2 Global Stable Update Now Available to Download

The Recovery and Fastboot ROM files are available to download on Mi Community forum.

Highlights
  • Redmi 6 Pro started receiving MIUI 10.3.2 update couple of weeks ago
  • The update brings navigation gestures and system-wide dark mode
  • It also adds support for ‘face unlock’ in order to secure installed apps

Xiaomi recently kicked off the rollout of MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update for the Redmi 6 Pro in India, which finally upgraded the phone's operating system to Android Pie. If you are a Redmi 6 Pro user and are yet to receive the OTA, there is some good news for you. Xiaomi has released the Recovery and Fastboot ROM files of MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update in India, so that Redmi 6 Pro users can manually download the update package and check out all the new features that arrive with the latest build of MIUI based on Android Pie.

The MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update for the Redmi 6 Pro carries the software version V10.3.2.0 PDMMIXM and began rolling out a couple of weeks ago, as per user reports. It can now be manually downloaded and installed from the Mi Community forum. Aside from upgrading to Android Pie, the update also brings the May security patch.

Both Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM links for the Redmi 6 Pro's Android Pie update are available. Notably, users will have to back up their phones before installing from such ROMs, and should follow this process.

Plus, it also resolves a host of issues such as notification badges being displayed incorrectly on the WhatsApp icon, low battery warning not appearing in landscape mode, etc. In terms of new features, the MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update for the Redmi 6 Pro brings new features such as the ability to restrict the notification shade from opening on the lock screen, redesigned Mi Cloud home page, and more.

Other notable features that have made their way to the Redmi 6 Pro include system-wide Dark Mode, in addition to support for navigation gestures and other usual Android Pie features. The new update also introduces support for ‘face unlock' in order to secure installed apps. We advise to first check if the MIU1 10.3.2 update has arrived via the OTA channel before proceeding to download the update files manually. You can do so by going to Settings > About phone > System update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Vivid display
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • No dual 4G VoLTE
  • Unattractive notch design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • App scaling is affected by the notch
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro review
Display5.84-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 625
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro Price in India, Redmi 6 Pro Specifications, MIUI Global Stable Update, MIUI 10.3.2, Android Pie, May Security Patch
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Gboard v8.3.6 Brings Handwriting Input Support for Over 200 Languages and More
Redmi 6 Pro Android 9.0 Pie-Based MIUI 10.3.2 Global Stable Update Now Available to Download
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A10e Debuts With Infinity-V Display, 3,000mAh Battery
  2. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
  3. This Is Our Official First Look at the Google Pixel 4
  4. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  5. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  6. Zomato Moves Closer to Drone-Based Food Delivery With Its Latest Test
  7. Bose Launches Its AR Audio Sunglasses in India, Called Bose Frames
  8. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
  10. Thomson Launches New Range of Official Android Smart TVs in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.