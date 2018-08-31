Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A India launch event may be held as early as next week. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India Managing Director, on Thursday shared a tweet that hinted at the imminent launch of the Redmi 6-Series smartphones. To recall, all three smartphones in the series were launched in June in China, with the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A launched by Xiaomi side-by-side, and the Redmi 6 Pro being unveiled a couple of weeks later. The Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A, the predecessors of the smartphones, were both very popular models in India, and the arrival of the new series is sure to be hotly anticipated. A separate invite was also shared, confirming the September 5 launch date.

In his tweet on Thursday, Jain said, "#DeshKeNayeSmartphones! Mi fans! We've got more than one for you! Coming very soon." While this does not imply the launch of the Redmi 6-Series of smartphones, the tweet contains a video that shows the number 6, with three smartphone outlines behind it. Two of the smartphones feature no display notches, while the third one does - clearly pointing to the Redmi 6 Pro, which is the only one amongst the three to sport a display notch.

No launch date beyond "very soon" was hinted at by Jain; however, the company sent media invites alongside, showing the same three smartphones and revealing a September 5 date for a launch event in New Delhi.

Redmi 6 price, specifications

Let's run through the three smartphones' specifications, to give you a better idea of what's arriving in the Indian market in the near future. As for pricing, the Redmi 6 price in China is set at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, and CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the other hand, the Redmi 6A price is set at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,300) for the lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant. And finally, the Redmi 6 Pro price is set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,400) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the 4GB, 64GB variant.

The Redmi 6 is a dual-SIM smartphone and runs MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio; an octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 SoC (clocked at 2GHz); a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel front camera, a 3,000mAh battery, as well as expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB) with dedicated slot.

A more basic variant of the Redmi 6, the Redmi 6A is also a dual-SIM phone that runs MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Other specifications include a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio; a quad-core 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 SoC; a single 13-megapixel rear camera; a 5-megapixel front camera; a 3,000mAh battery, expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot.

Finally, the Redmi 6 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display; an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked up to 2GHz; a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor; a 5-megapixel front camera; expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot, and a 4000mAh battery.