Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Flash Sale Today in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com

Redmi 6 Pro — the top-end model in Xiaomi’s new affordable smartphone range that was launched last week in India — will go on sale in the country for the first time today. The first Redmi 6 Pro flash sale comes just a day after its sibling Redmi 6 hit the shelves in the Indian market. The new Pro model will be up for grabs via Amazon.in and Mi.com. As is the case with Xiaomi flash sales, the Redmi 6 Pro sale today will be held at 12pm. Fans, of course, will have to be quick in adding the smartphone in the cart because it will be available in limited quantities. Key features of the smartphone include AI Face Unlock, dual VoLTE support, 4,000mAh battery, and dual rear cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions

Redmi 6 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant is Rs. 10,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage option costs Rs. 12,999. Unlike those of its sibling, the Redmi 6 Pro prices for the two variants are not introductory in nature and not subject to change depending on the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar. Now coming to launch offer, customers will get Rs. 500 discount on purchasing the handset using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards.

Redmi 6 Pro specifications

The Redmi 6 Pro is the most premium out of the three Redmi phones launching in India today. It runs MIUI 9.6 based on top of Android Oreo, and sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a display notch (with the option to hide the notch). The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, 1.25-micron pixels, and LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi 6A: What's Different?

Sensors onboard the Redmi 6 Pro include fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, and dimensions of the smartphone are 149.33x71.68x8.75mm. The phone weighs 178 grams. Colour options for the handset include Red, Black, Gold, and Blue.

