Redmi 6 Series Launch Date Is June 12, Xiaomi Confirms on Weibo

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone - Redmi 6 - on June 12. The Chinese mobile maker has released an official poster on a Chinese microblogging site, revealing the launch date of the Redmi 6 smartphone. Just a few months after the launch of the Redmi 5 lineup, its successor had started to surface online earlier in May. While variants of the Redmi 6 or Redmi 6A were allegedly spotted in a Chinese certification site earlier, another model that could be a 'Plus' or 'Pro' model had also surfaced online. Notably, Xiaomi has not revealed exactly how many variants of the Redmi 6 will be unveiled.

On Tuesday, Xiaomi had informed about an upcoming announcement via a Weibo post. On Wednesday, the company has released an official poster on the same site, confirming that it is indeed the Redmi 6 that will be launched on June 12. While the previous models in Redmi 5 series had arrived in India, there is no information on whether Xiaomi will ship the new handsets in the country.

To recall, an alleged Xiaomi Redmi 6 or Redmi 6A phone has previously been spotted on a Chinese certification website, revealing some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Three TENAA listings for the Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones were spotted, with model numbers M1804C3DE, M1804C3CC, M1804C3CE. As per the listings, the Redmi 6 could come with a 5.45-inch (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. It is seen to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz, possibly the Snapdragon 625. Additionally, the listing also states that the handset will be fuelled by a 3000mAh battery.

Additionally, a Xiaomi smartphone with model number M1805D1SE was recently spotted on certification site TENAA. The Redmi 6 Plus or Redmi 6 Pro seemed to be a slightly bigger handset than the standard model. The new model was seen to be sporting vertically stacked dual rear cameras a notch at the top of the display. The listing had also tipped that the handset features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. The alleged Redmi 6 Plus or Redmi 6 Pro will come in 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM variants with 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage respectively, as per the listing. There is a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. The upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi packs a 4000mAh battery.