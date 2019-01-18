NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi 6 Now Receiving MIUI 10.2.2.0 Global Stable Update With Bug Fixes

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 6 Now Receiving MIUI 10.2.2.0 Global Stable Update With Bug Fixes

The latest MIUI 10 software version updates the Android security patch on Redmi 6

Highlights

  • Xiaomi is rolling out MIUI 10.2.2.0 Global Stable update for Redmi 6
  • The update carries build V10.2.2.0.OCGMIXM
  • Redmi 6A users have also reported the rollout of MIUI 10.2.2.0

Redmi 6 has started receiving a new MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM version 10.2.2.0. The new MIUI version updates the Android security patch as well as fixes a list of bugs. The update addresses the issues related to the fingerprint sensor as well as fixes the notification panel. Alongside the new software update for the Redmi 6, some users report that Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10.2.2.0 Global Stable update for the Redmi 6A as well. The smartphone previously received the new build in beta.

According to the official announcement on the MIUI forums, the MIUI 10.2.2.0 update for the Redmi 6 has now been started rolling out. The new update carries build V10.2.2.0.OCGMIXM.

The official changelog provided by Xiaomi shows that the new software updates the Android security patch. The company didn't mention in the changelog whether it has added the December 2018 Android security patch or the January 2019 Android security patch, though.

Alongside the new Android security patch, the latest MIUI 10 for the Redmi 6 fixes the notification shade when the device has paused a voice recording. The update also addresses the issue that was affecting the delivery of SMS messages during conference calls.

The official changelog also shows that the update fixes UI elements for switching between cameras during video calls. Further, it fixes the fingerprint sensor to make it operable during calls. The software update also resolves issues related to notifications, screenshots, and headphone accessories.

Xiaomi has provided Fastboot ROM and Recovery ROM links for the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.2.2.0OCGMIXM.

As per user reports on MIUI forums, the latest MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 6 comes in 448MB of size. Some users on the forums have also reported the arrival of the MIUI 10.2.2.0 Global Stable update for the Redmi 6A with identical changes. The update apparently carries build V10.2.2.0.OCBMIXM and is 468MB of size.

redmi 6 6a miui 10 update miui forums Redmi 6

Photo Credit: MIUI forums

 

Xiaomi notably released the MIUI 10 Beta Stable version 10.2.2.0 for the Redmi 6A earlier this month.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi 6

Redmi 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI, spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 review
Display5.45-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking and easy to handle
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reasonable performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat and too many ads
  • Price will rise after introductory offer
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6A review
Display5.45-inch
Processor2GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Outlines Plan to Take on Amazon in India
Amazon Great Indian Days Sale Previewed, Discounts on Smartphones, TVs, and Others
Redmi 6 Now Receiving MIUI 10.2.2.0 Global Stable Update With Bug Fixes
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  2. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  3. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  4. OnePlus Assured Upgrade Programme Awards Up to 70 Percent Buyback on OnePlus 6T
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  6. Android Q Video Leak Shows New Notifications, Privacy Controls
  7. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Outlines Plan to Take on Amazon in India
  8. Facebook Employees Spotted Giving 5-Star Amazon Reviews for Portal Camera
  9. Windows 10 October 2018 Update Now Rolling Out Automatically in Phases
  10. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.