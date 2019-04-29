Technology News

Redmi 6 Receiving MIUI 10.3.2.0 Stable Update in India, Users Report

MIUI 10.3.2.0 Stable update for Redmi 6 includes various fixes and optimisations.

29 April 2019
Redmi 6 is one of the budget phones by Xiaomi that won't receive Android Pie

Highlights
  • Redmi 6 is receiving MIUI v10.3.2.0.OCGMIXM update
  • The new MIUI 10.3.2.0 Stable update is 279MB of size
  • Xiaomi already confirmed Redmi 6 won't receive Android Pie update

Redmi 6 has started receiving MIUI 10.3 stable update in India, users report on MIUI forums. The update, which brings MIUI v10.3.2.0.OCGMIXM, is apparently in 279MB of size and includes major bug fixes. The changelog pertaining to the latest MIUI update also includes the April Android security patch, though some users report that they receive the March security patch on the Redmi 6. Xiaomi notably announced earlier this month that it would not bring an MIUI update with Android 9 Pie for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

According to a user post on MIUI forums, the MIUI v10.3.2.0.OCGMIXM update is rolling out for the Redmi 6. The screenshot attached with the forum post shows that the latest MIUI update brings the April Android security patch. However, the user reporting the update rollout claims that the Redmi 6 gets the March Android security patch through the new update.

We've reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on the security patch and will update this space as and when we hear from them.

The changelog posted on MIUI forums shows that the MIUI 10.3 update for the Redmi 6 fixes the bug that was affecting calls to take longer than usual time to end. Further, the issue regarding the status bar shortcut and floating notification for calls that appeared at the same time has been resolved. The update also addresses problems related to face unlock, low battery warning, call time bubble, media playback volume, notification badges, and sync settings page.

Alongside bug fixes, the update includes optimisations with respect to face unlock, app icons, and Mi Cloud. The update also enables a floating window that emerges for incoming calls while the user is playing a game.

redmi 6 miui 10 3 update miui forums Redmi 6

Redmi 6 is getting MIUI v10.3.2.0.OCGMIXM update
Photo Credit: MIUI Forums

 

To check the availability of the MIUI 10.3 update on your Redmi 6, go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. The update, notably, doesn't bring any changes to Android version since Xiaomi already confirmed the absence of Android Pie for the Redmi 6.

Last week, the Redmi 4 reportedly received the MIUI 10.3.1.0 Stable update through an over-the-air (OTA) package. That update seemingly brought fixes for areas such as Settings and Home Screen but included the dated October 2018 security patch.

